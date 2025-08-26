NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 26: Sony India announces the launch of its latest professional audio innovation, the ECM-778, a high-resolution shotgun microphone designed for filmmakers, content creators, and studios seeking crystal-clear sound in a compact and lightweight form. Ideal for film, OTT, documentary, and studio productions, the ECM-778 adapts seamlessly to various audio recording environments. Despite its compact 176 mm length and 102 g weight, the ECM-778 delivers sharp directivity and precise sound capture thanks to its newly developed microphone capsule, brass acoustic tube and optimized electronic circuitry. These components ensure clear high frequencies, stable mid-lows, and consistent performance across varying distances and setups.

Also Read | When Is Neeraj Chopra's Next Event? Get Details of Star Indian Javelin Thrower's Schedule at Diamond League 2025 Final At Zurich With Date and Time in IST.

It is designed for professional versatility, the microphone can be mounted on boom poles or cameras using the included holder and adapter, and it supports devices with XLR terminals. A built-in low-cut filter reduces unwanted bass noise, while included foam and fur wind screens optimize performance indoors or in windy outdoor conditions. The machined aluminium exterior enhances durability and reduces unwanted vibration and electrical noise, while the use of film capacitors and metal film resistors further improves audio fidelity and power stability.

Key Features of the ECM-778 Shotgun Microphone

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Invitation Card Templates in Marathi: Traditional and Modern Designs and WhatsApp Invite Ideas To Invite Friends and Family for Ganpati Festival.

Clear and Precise Sound Capture

- Clear High Frequencies and Stable Mid-Low Range: The newly developed microphone capsule, precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and electronic circuit board work together to deliver clear high frequencies without unwanted resonance and stable mid-low frequencies. With high-resolution support capturing frequencies beyond the audible range of 20 kHz, it enables clear and spatially expansive audio recording of voices, ambient sounds, nature sounds, musical instruments, and more.

- Sharp Directivity for Targeted Sound Capture: A precise acoustic tube design using sound wave interference effects consistently suppresses sound from the sides and rear across the entire frequency range. This characteristic achieves sharp forward directivity, clearly capturing desired sound while effectively reducing surrounding noise.

- Consistent Sound Quality Across Various Recording Distances: The combination of a microphone capsule capable of capturing subtle sounds and high-frequency vibrations with a precision-machined brass acoustic tube delivers consistent sound quality across various recording environments, whether mounted on a boom pole, on-camera, or in studio setups with varying distances from subjects.

- Circuit Design for Sound Quality and Noise Suppression: Film capacitors and metal film resistors are used in the signal path to achieve clear sound quality. Conductive polymer aluminium solid capacitors in the power circuit combine miniaturization with high capacity to ensure a stable power supply. Additionally, the machined aluminum exterior suppresses external vibrations and electrical noise, enabling high-precision audio recording.

Superior Portability through Compact and Lightweight Design

The microphone achieves a compact size of 176 mm in length by miniaturizing the acoustic tube and electronic circuit board while keeping high sound quality. Its design supports boom use with exceptional mobility, ideal for capturing clean audio in restricted environments. When mounted on top of cameras, it minimizes intrusion into the frame. Weighing just 102 g thanks to its machined aluminium exterior and compact design, it improves operability when attached to boom poles and stays easy to handle during extended use. When mounted on cameras with XLR terminals, it minimizes the burden on camera operation, enhancing mobility on set and accommodating various recording scenarios.

Reliability and Versatility for Various Environments

- Low-Cut Switch to Reduce Unwanted Bass Noise: The built-in low-cut switch effectively reduces wind noise and vibration when activated, enabling clear and easy-to-hear audio recordings.

- Two Types of Wind Screens Included: The foam-type wind screen is lightweight and easy to handle, suitable for indoor use or environments with minimal wind. The fur-type wind screen offers superior wind protection, ideal for outdoor use or windy conditions. Using the right wind screen for different environments ensures clear audio recording under various conditions.

- Durability and Reliability: Designed with professional use environments in mind, it keeps reliable and stable performance under various conditions.

The microphone is available across Sony retail stores - Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals in India.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)