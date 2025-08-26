Neeraj Chopra is going through a great run of form in ongoing 2025-26 season. With the World Athletics Championships set to be hosted on September at Tokyo, Neeraj is focused in his goal. He is aiming to take good care of his fitness so that he can defend his title. Neeraj has showed that when at full fitness, he can produce strong performances and set a new benchmark for himself. He has breached the much-anticipated and awaited 90m mark in the Doha Diamond League 2025. Although he couldn't win the particular meet, it was a monkey off his back. He won in the Paris Diamond League with a slightly shorter throw of 88.16m. Neeraj Chopra Attends Wimbledon 2025! Javelin Throw Star Spotted in Stylish Suit As He Turns Up at The Championships (See Pics).

Neeraj also hosted the Neeraj Chopra Classic recently at Bengaluru. The event was a success as almost 15000 people attended the Javelin Throw showdown. The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 included a lineup of twelve international and Indian javelin throwers, including former Olympic gold medallist Thomas Rohler of Germany and and Julius Yego of Kenya. Neeraj Chopra and Julius Yego finished in the podium. Neeraj won with a throw of 86.18 m. Fans are eager to know if Neeraj will feature in any competition ahead of the World Championship in September. They will get the entire information here.

When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event?

Fans will not have to wait long to see Neeraj Chopra back in action. Neeraj Chopra will feature in the men's Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich, which is set to be hosted on August 28. Although Neeraj skipped the Silesia and Brussels meets, his performance in Doha and Paris were enough to earn him a spot in the final. Neeraj, who finished runner-up in both 2023 and 2024, enters this year’s title showdown in 4th place. Neeraj Chopra's Wife Himani Mor Set To Start Own Sports Business After Quitting Tennis And Rejecting INR 1.5 Crore Job Offer: Report.

A tough challenge will await Neeraj Chopra as a thrilling contest is on the cards in the men’s javelin. In the Diamond League 2025 final at Zurich, Neeraj will face two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Both men will need to be at the top of their game to beat Germany’s Julian Weber, who has the longest throw of this year at 91.06 m. Although the performance showed by Neeraj this season has been extremely promising. In 2024, he admitted that if he recovers from the groin surgery well, he can achieve more distance. He has done that and ahead of the World Championships, the Diamond League final will be a perfect opportunity to show what he can do.

