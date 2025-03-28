NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 28: Sony India today announces the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS (SEL400800G) - Sony's first(i) 800 mm super-telephoto zoom G Lens. This brand-new Alpha lens flaunts high resolution performance across the entire zoom range, beautiful bokeh, as well as fast, precise, and accurate AF (autofocus). In addition, the inner-zoom design, which minimises change in the center of gravity, allows for stable framing. It is also compatible with the separately sold 1.4x and 2x teleconverter(ii) that can extend the maximum focal length to 1600 mm making this lens ideal for shooting birds, wildlife, sports, aircraft and landscapes.

"The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS redefines super-telephoto photography with outstanding clarity, stunning bokeh and lightning-fast autofocus. Its advanced design ensures stability and precision, whether handheld or tripod-mounted, empowering photographers to capture distant subjects with unmatched ease and detail," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India.

1. Go long with the Alpha lens of 800 mm super telephoto zoom

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is the Alpha lens to cover a 400 mm to 800 mm super telephoto range and can even be extended to a maximum focal length of 1600 mm with a 2x teleconverter. With an inner-zoom mechanism, the length of the lens does not change, so the centre of gravity remains almost unchanged for stable handling and control. The lens features a smooth, easy zoom ring rotation for precise zooming, whilst careful design prevents any accidental focal length changes.

2. Beautiful rendering and natural bokeh throughout the zoom range

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS has an 11-blade circular aperture that helps to create beautiful ball bokeh in smooth, creamy background when shooting with a narrow depth of field. Six ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements effectively control chromatic aberration, whilst flare and ghosting in backlit conditions are also thoroughly suppressed for beautiful photography.

3. Fast, precise AF captures even the quickest subjects

Two precision linear motors drive the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS 's focus group for fast, accurate focusing. Tracking keeps up with the 120 fps(iii) maximum burst speed of the Alpha 9 III, and quiet operation expands the array of possibilities. A focus range switch (FULL/10m-NEAR/[?]-8m) can also be used to optimise control for different subject distances. Focus breathing is suppressed for refined movie quality.

4. Solid support for handheld or tripod-mounted shooting

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS can easily be used handheld without shake-induced blur by the built-in Optical SteadyShot TM image stabilisation. What's more, stabilisation is even better with an Alpha body that includes image stabilisation. Durable components, optimised balance, and a non-removable foot maximises reliability and performance. And when using a tripod, the tripod mount foot can be quickly rotated for horizontal or vertical orientation, that supports a wide range of shooting subjects.

5. High-level control and reliability for any situation

Three focus hold buttons at 90° increments around the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS 's barrel allow easy access in any orientation and other functions can be assigned to the buttons as needed. The internal zoom and a dust and moisture resistant(iv) design maximises reliability with a front element that has a fluorine coating that repels contaminants and makes the lens easier to clean. Additionally, Full-time DMF automatically engages manual focus when the focus ring is operated, making it easy to apply fine manual adjustments or change the focus entirely. Lastly, the lens hood has a new design with a lock button and filter opening for easy operation.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS lens will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India from 17th March 2025 onwards.

(i) As of the February 2025 product announcement(ii) Sony FE 1.4x Teleconverter SEL14TC Lens and 2x Teleconverter SEL20TC Lens(iii) Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary in the AF-C focus mode.(iv) Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

