NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Quizzing in India is set to get its biggest impetus as Sony LIV announces, "Quizzer of The Year" (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge. Aimed at students from grades IX to XII (9th to 12th) for the academic year 2023-24, QOTY seeks to engage young minds with passion and curiosity for learning and quizzing. QOTY is helmed by India's grand quizmaster, Siddhartha Basu, co-designed & created together with Anita Kaul Basu and the team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok).

Also Read | Miyazaki Mango, Single Piece of World’s Costliest Mangoes Grown in West Bengal Mosque, Sold for Rs 10,600; Masjid Committee To Sell One Mango Every Friday.

Today, along with academic excellence, what makes a student stand apart is the ability to absorb knowledge from everywhere, not just textbooks, and to experience the world with curiosity. QOTY provides them with a platform to test their abilities and knowledge against their peers from across the country.

Students can easily participate with a simple registration on the Sony LIV app followed by answering seven questions every day. Throughout the contest, participants will have an opportunity to win exciting daily, weekly, and monthly prizes, including the chance to be featured on Sony LIV. The final winners will be awarded an educational scholarship of 1 crore and the prestigious title of "Quizzer of The Year". The scope of the quiz will be their school curriculum and general knowledge.

Also Read | Elon Musk 'Loves' His AI Avatar in Sherwani, Twitterati Welcomes 'Indian Groom'.

Users can find all information on the format, structure, eligibility, gameplay, steps to register, and frequently asked questions on the Sony LIV website - www.sonyliv.com/qoty.

Participate in Quizzer of The Year only on Sony LIV!

Comments

Aman Srivastava - Head of Marketing, SonyLIV

India's young population is a vibrant and dynamic demographic with immense potential. They are a tech-savvy generation with a quest for knowledge and personal growth. Quiz challenges as a format provides them a platform to showcase their intelligence and competitive spirit, encouraging them to expand their horizons. With our legacy of talent formats including Shark Tank India and MasterChef India, we are proud to announce Quizzer of The Year. We are delighted to partner with Basu and are confident that QOTY will become the ultimate destination for young quiz enthusiasts across India.

Siddhartha Basu, Presenter and Creator

Our team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok), with decades of know-how behind us, has worked long and hard to develop QOTY as a stimulating year-round engagement, where users can play a snap quiz daily, and instantly review their performance and ranking. We're fortunate and grateful to Sony LIV for their active support in making this the biggest schools initiative of its kind that we've seen so far. Students can not only play and put their knowledge to the test every day, but also compete and make their mark in school, zonal and national rankings, culminating in a national play-off for top honours and terrific prizes. It is an engagement which is free and open to all, and our intention is to foster a growth of awareness and a factual culture of depth and accuracy. I hope every young person in this age group signs up, plays and enjoys QOTY.

For more information, log onto www.sonyliv.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)