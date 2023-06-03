Mumbai, June 3: In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, a single Miyazaki mango, which is among the costliest mangoes in the world has been reportedly sold for over Rs 10,000 in West Bengal. Reportedly, the Miyazaki mango is a variety of mango from Japan which is said to be among the costliest mangoes in the world. The Miyazaki mango was said to be found growing in the compound of a mosque at Dubrajpur in West Bengak's Birbhum district.

According to a report in the Times of India, one such mango of the Miyazaki, which is usually found in Japan was allegedly sold for Rs 10,600. Speaking about the Miyazaki mango tree, Kazi Abu Taleb, the president of the Gausia Mosque management committee said a youth identified as Syed Nizamuddin had brought and planted the sapling in the mosque's compound a few years ago. World's Costliest Mango Miyazaki is Worth Rs 2.7 Lakh Per Kg! MP Farmer 3 Guards and 6 Dogs to Protect the Ruby-Coloured Fruit (See Pics).

Youth Brought Saplings and Planted Them in Mosque's Compound

"He left this world a year ago and no one knows where he got this mango tree sapling from. Earlier, no one knew about this mango species either. But this year, the ripe red fruits drew the attention of everyone," Taleb added. As per the report, there are a total of nine mangoes in the mosque's compound and one of them was sold for a whopping Rs 10,600 during an auction.

A businessman identified as Mirza Izaz Beig is said to have bought a single Miyazaki mango for Rs 10,600. Taleb said that the mosque's committee will sell a mango every Friday. Reacting to the news, Seikh Oli Mahammad, a local resident said that it is their duty to nurture the Miyazaki mango tree and protect it from harm. Cyclone Tauktae Damages Mango Trees, Ruins Farmers in Gujarat's Amreli (See Pics).

Samarendra Nath Khanra, state horticulture deputy director of the horticulture department confirmed the news and said that the mango is a Miyazaki variety. He further said that the Miyazaki mango is one of the most expensive mangoes in the world. Notably, the Miyazaki mango is also called the "Egg of the Sun" mango. Reports also state that one sapling of Miyazaki mango costs around Rs 600 to Rs 700.

