New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Hitting back at George Soros over his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the billionaire investor saying the man who broke the Bank of England and a man, who is designated as an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break the Indian democracy.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's Delhi headquarters on Friday, the Union minister said, "George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India."

Also Read | Celebrity Management and Brand Endorsements: How MD Wasim Is Changing the Game in India.

She added that Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful.

"It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi. This is significant," The Minister said during the conference.

Also Read | Bakasuran Review: Selvaraghavan-Starrer Helmed by Mohan G Receives Lukewarm Response From Critics.

She said, "Those who support Soros need to know that democracy has prevailed in India and continues to do so and as a party worker of the BJP, I can say that these designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met by the might of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Soros at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi would be weakened by the stock woes of business tycoon and alleged close ally Gautam Adani, "opening the door" to a democratic revival in the country.

The 92-year-old billionaire philanthropist said in a speech on Thursday that Modi would "have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Adani's industrial empire, noting that PM Modi had been "silent" on the topic.

Adani Group has come under fierce scrutiny since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)