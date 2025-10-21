Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI): South Korea's exports fell by nearly 8 per cent in the first 20 days of October from the same period a year ago as the long Chuseok holiday cut working days, according to the Pulse, the english service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, Korea shipped USD 30.15 billion worth of goods overseas from October 1 to 20, down 7.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Also Read | Who Is Juhi Bhatt? All About Ranveer Allahbadia's Rumoured Girlfriend From Dehradun Who's Breaking the Internet After His Diwali Post.

Average daily exports rose 9.7 per cent to USD 2.87 billion based on 10.5 working days, 2 days shorter than last year.

By region, exports to the United States slumped 24.7 per cent in the first 20 days of October, reflecting tariff impacts. Shipments to Vietnam fell 10 per cent and to China 9.2 per cent. Exports to Taiwan, on the other hand, jumped 58.1 per cent, Hong Kong 4.9 per cent, and Singapore 5.3 per cent.

Also Read | Online Trading Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe 83-Year-Old Cancer Patient of INR 82 Lakh via Fake Government-Endorsed 'Finadexa' Website in Chembur; Wife Files Complaint After Husband's Death.

By item, semiconductor exports increased 20.2 percent, petroleum products 10.9 per cent, and ships 11.7 per cent. Passenger car exports dropped 25 percent and wireless communication devices 17.7 per cent during the cited period.

Imports totaled USD 33 billion, down 2.3 percent from a year ago, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 2.8 billion.

Crude oil imports climbed 12.6 percent, semiconductors 0.8 percent, and passenger cars 41.7 percent, while gas imports fell 35 percent and machinery 2.3 percent.

Imports from the US rose 2.3 per cent, Australia 30.7 per cent, Taiwan 16.2 per cent, and Vietnam 9.1 per cent. Imports from China fell 11.6 per cent and from the European Union 2.3 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)