Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Offering a fresh interpretation of opulence in real estate, which is often understood to mean an address in the most sought-after localities at a high price tag, SPA Group crafted Frangipani Estates, a tranquil 35-acre community comprising 33 bespoke estates with sizes ranging from 20,000 to 45,000 square feet, located just off Sarjapur.

The Meaning of Quiet Luxury

Bespoke luxury, at Frangipani Estates, goes much deeper than an ostentatious display of wealth. This gated community has been envisioned as your own safe haven, for people who value quietude, away from the cacophonous lifestyle of the urban jungle. Frangipani Estates is an offering for individuals who value SPACE, combined with a style they can call their own and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

At Frangipani Estates, the aim isn't just to reside but to live, and live well, with each nook and cranny of your custom-designed mansion reflecting the values and interests that are dear to you. It's a space where you can create not just memories but also a legacy. At Frangipani Estates, quiet luxury isn't just a trend--it's a way of life!

A Distinctive Location with Exceptional Connectivity

Frangipani Estates, which nestles conveniently just off Sarjapur, offers unmatched access to Bengaluru's major hotspots, tech hubs, and prominent schools. It's a short drive from the heart of the city, and yet, the estate remains a serene escape from the typical chaos, pollution, and noise of urban life.

A society of Self-Achievers

Being an invite-only gated community means that Frangipani Estates isn't your typical residential complex. It's a sanctuary for those who have moved beyond the chase for superficial status symbols. The community here comprises self-starters who, despite reaching great professional heights, are now looking for deeper connections--with their families, nature, and a clear space for themselves.

Residents here at Frangipani Estates are not defined by conventional notions of affluence. They are visionaries, trailblazers, and artists in their fields --from the global head of a Big 4 professional services firm to the managing director of South India's top jewellery enterprise.

Frangipani: A Community for YOU

Each estate is a blank canvas, providing residents with the choice to design and curate a home that is entirely their own, with every detail customized to reflect their lifestyle, aspirations and distinctive vision.

At Frangipani, nature is not an addendum but an essential aspect of daily living. Residents awaken to the refreshing scent of rain-soaked earth, enjoy breakfast in the company of India's national bird, the peacock, and discover tranquillity under the canopy of a starlit night sky while savouring their favourite drinks.

Unparalleled Amenities for a Wholesome Lifestyle

Frangipani Estates redefines the meaning of amenities, offering curated spaces that elevate your daily lifestyle. At the heart of the community is Club Plumeria, a 2-acre exclusive clubhouse featuring a half-Olympic pool, spa, gym, tennis court and more. Lake Serenity is a tranquil 2-acre lake framed by exotic flora that is an idyllic setting for personal reflection. Rejuve Park, a thoughtfully curated 2-acre tropical oasis, encourages well-being with quiet green spaces and reflexology trails meant for meditative strolls. For moments of celebration, the amphitheatre provides the ideal backdrop for creating lasting memories with loved ones. The Palm Triangle, a serene 1-acre private woodland, is a hidden gem where residents can immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

A Vision of Legacy

According to Mr. Prashant Kajaria, Managing Director of SPA Group, "Bespoke and boutique luxury real estate is about space and the environment within which it is located. It's about creating an ambience that prioritizes me-time, allowing people to pursue their passions beyond their work life." Frangipani Estates is an embodiment of this philosophy, offering more than just a home.

About SPA Group

SPA Group, a financially strong and sustainable conglomerate, was founded in 1972 by Sushil Kajaria and subsequently expanded by his sons, Prashant and Amit Kajaria. The Group has been a pioneer across multiple sectors, including bespoke luxury real estate, liquid warehousing--where it operates the largest tank terminal in Eastern India with a capacity of 1,40,000 KL.

Prashant Kajaria's expertise lies in curating bespoke luxury real estate that transcends conventional designs, creating environments that serve as lasting legacies for generations to come.

Shivangi and Vanshika Kajaria, the next-gen leaders of SPA Group, bring their global education and visionary mindset to drive expansion, innovation, and a future-ready direction for the brand. With deep-rooted passion, they ensure SPA Group evolves with changing times while staying true to its core values and their father's legacy.

At SPA Group, our philosophy is simple--YOU matter!

Website: https://thespagroup.in/?utm_source=GMBListing&utm_medium=organic

