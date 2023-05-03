Bali [Indonesia], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Mother's Day, Jumeirah Bali offers a range of heart-warming activities and experiences that are guaranteed to make any mother feel loved, appreciated, and celebrated. From luxurious spa treatments to romantic sunset dinners, there are numerous ways to show mother figures in your life that you care.

Make this special day memorable for both of you by treating your mum to a three-course dinner at one of Uluwatu's most esteemed restaurants, Akasa Restaurant & Bar. Enjoy stunning panoramic views of Bali's coast while indulging in mouth-watering flame-grilled and Asian fusion cuisine that celebrates local ingredients and honours the seasons.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Russia Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Attacks Kremlin, Video of Drone Attack Goes Viral; Moscow Says President Not Hurt in ‘Terrorist Attack’.

Mother's Day Dinner at Akasa

Saturday, 13 May 2023 | 18.00 - 23.00

Also Read | Shabnim Ismail Retires: South Africa Women’s Team Fast Bowler Draws Curtains on Her International Career With Immediate Effect.

IDR 1,200,000 ++ per person, including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, with optional wine pairing.

Celebrate the unwavering love of a mother amidst the stunning ocean panorama at Segaran Sunday Brunch. Let her bask in the warmth of your affection while indulging in delectable bites meticulously prepared by Chef Vincent Leroux and the culinary experts' team. As a special treat, all mothers will receive a long-stemmed rose and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

Mother's Day Brunch at Segaran Dining Terrace

Sunday, 14 May 2023 | 12.00 - 16.00 (live acoustic music starting from 12.30)

Starting from IDR 1,200,000 ++ per person; with an optional alcohol package.

Mothers with a sweet tooth will certainly appreciate the special Mother's Day Afternoon Tea. Served at the elegant Maja Sunset Lounge, the experience includes a decadent spread of dainty sandwiches, light-as-air choux, delicate pastries, and premium brews.

The Sweetest Thing - Mother's Day Afternoon Tea at Maja Sunset Lounge

8 - 14 May 2023 | 15.00 - 17.00

IDR 400,000 ++ per person, including tea or coffee.

Give your mother the ultimate gift of relaxation and rejuvenation with a bespoke spa package from Jumeirah's award-winning Talise Spa. Combining a deeply resetting 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a transformative 60-minute jade roller facial, the experience promises a powerful restorative boost.

Just for Your Mother! - A Spa Experience at Talise Spa

8 - 14 May 2023

IDR 2,000,000 ++ per person for 120 minutes.

For more information, please visit www.jumeirahbali.com or contact the team at jbareservations@jumeirah.com for bookings. In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don't forget to tag us in your posts with #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.

Instagram

@JumeirahGroup, @JumeirahBali #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent

World famous for its captivating beauty, Bali is often referred to as the last paradise on earth due to its breath-taking natural surroundings. Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the all-villa luxury resort sits gracefully on the beach area of Uluwatu - one of the most coveted locations on the island. Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the spectacular resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups and solo travellers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the resort's stunning natural surroundings.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah's name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group's award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group's Michelin-starred Shang High and L'Olivo restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group's utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all its hotels and strictly adheres to each market's respective government directives. www.jumeirah.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)