New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Fertiliser availability in the country remains stable despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, with production and supply continuing normally, according to Satyajit Pradhan, Senior General Manager at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Aonla plant in Bareilly.

Speaking to ANI about the situation amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, Pradhan said the fertiliser sector has not faced any disruption in gas supply, allowing operations to continue without interruption.

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"Amid the ongoing gas crisis in West Asia, we are not facing any such problem in the fertiliser sector. Even during the war, we are receiving full gas supply, and both our production and marketing activities are continuing in a normal manner," Pradhan said.

Pradhan further noted that fertiliser stocks in the country are adequate and farmers will not face shortages.

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"At present, we have sufficient fertiliser stock in India, so farmers will not face any shortage. We will be able to fulfil all requirements properly," he said.

"We also assure farmers that the supply of fertilisers from our side will continue uninterrupted in a continuous process," he added.

He added that fertilisers are being delivered to farmers without disruption, ensuring that agricultural activity remains unaffected.

"We are ensuring that all fertilisers are reaching the farmers, right up to their fields. Therefore, farmers will not face any problems, and we are significantly supporting agriculture with the help of the government," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that the government has ensured adequate availability of fertilisers and there is no need for panic.

Nadda also said that the government is working to diversify raw material imports and has signed long-term agreements with several countries to ensure supply security.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the Group of Ministers on the evolving West Asia situation was held at Parliament to review its potential impact on essential supplies, particularly fertilisers. According to sources, the ministers assessed current availability and concluded that there is no immediate shortage for the upcoming Kharif season, assuring that farmers' requirements will be met.

However, the ongoing crisis in the region could impact fertiliser production by an estimated 0.6 to 0.9 million tonnes. The government is planning contingency measures, including bridging any potential gap through imports from countries such as Morocco and other global suppliers.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Director General of the Fertiliser Association of India, said shipping disruptions in West Asia and rising input costs are putting pressure on global fertiliser production and pricing, but India is managing the situation through close government-industry coordination and monitoring by empowered groups. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)