New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A special encroachment removal drive has freed 62 acres of land from illegal occupation at Deendayal Port Authority's Kandla Port, clearing space that will be used for upcoming infrastructure projects. Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairperson of Deendayal Port Authority, told ANI that the action removed hundreds of makeshift and permanent structures.

"A special encroachment removal drive has freed 62 acres of land from illegal encroachment. There were around 400-500 hutments and semi-permanent structures, along with some permanent houses, here, which have been demolished to clear the land," he said.

"Many new projects are underway at Kandla Port related to capacity augmentation and green decarbonization, green hydrogen and green methanol. So this land will be used for the new infrastructure projects that are coming up," he said. "Today, this drive was conducted to free the special land from encroachment. We have accomplished this task with the support of the state police administration and the district administration," he said.

Last month, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, achieved a new milestone of setting a benchmark in cargo handling. IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA handled 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 metric tonnes till November 27 this year, surpassing the previous record of 14 tankers in March 2024.

In November, the Port Authority on X said, "DPA Kandla sets a new benchmark! IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA achieves a record-breaking milestone with 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 MT handled till 27 Nov, 2025 - surpassing the previous best of 14 tankers (Mar '24). Expected to touch 17 tankers by month-end!"

The achievement marks another addition to a string of records set by the port in recent days. In a separate post on X, the authority had announced a 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 cubic metres of Pine Logs on vessel MV TOMINI SOLANO. The operation was powered entirely by electric vehicle (EV) loaders, underscoring the port's shift towards green handling and operational efficiency.

"24-Hour Record-Breaking Achievement at Deendayal Port! DPA Kandla has set a new 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 CBM of Pine Logs on MV TOMINI SOLANO, powered entirely through EV Loaders-based operations, marking a remarkable stride in efficiency and green handling," DPA stated on X. (ANI)

