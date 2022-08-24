For organizing a mass event of 800 students aged 10 to 12 years in 2 batches did a round of 11 Suryanamaskars

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/GPRC): Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) has briefed that The Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi India has been felicitated with a certificate of excellence by World Book of Records for organizing a mass event of 800 students aged 10 to 12 years in 2 batches did a round of 11 Suryanamaskars together sitting on the chair in the auditorium, led by Shivam Sharma Rawat class 7 under the guidance of Yoga Guru Dr Ramesh Chandra and 400 students spoke together 12 names of Lord Surya in Sanskrit.

The Certificate was presented to Dr. Jyoti Bose (Director) by Dr Sonia Rawat (President-WBR, Delhi and NCR) along with dignitaries.

Barrister Shukla said that the World Book of Records is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works intercontinental from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace. The organization would galvanize its supreme author in the certification business. On this occasion, Shukla said that the organization has made its strong presence in 25 countries of the world in the last 05 years. It has included and honoured 1000 personalities around the world.

On being felicitated by Certificate of Excellence, Dr Jyoti Bose (Director ) was congratulated by Wilhelm Jezler (Head of Europe, World Book of Records), Barrister Santosh Shukla (CEO, World Book of Records).

