New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature has launched its first Academic Research Lab in India at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Faridabad.

The Springer Nature Academic Research Lab will facilitate faculty research into new areas while offering students a unique opportunity to explore interdisciplinary studies that extend beyond the boundaries of traditional programmes or departments. The main focus areas of the lab will include scientific writing and publishing, and effective collaboration in research.

It will provide opportunities for students to develop technical skills, build networks, incubate ideas, and showcase innovation. It will also provide the research community, faculty and students a chance to interact with renowned researchers in their domain of expertise, twice every month and discuss and learn about the technical discoveries.

Commenting, Frank Vrancken Peeters, Chief Executive of Springer Nature, said, "Science, technology and research are the backbone of a nation. We are delighted to establish this academic research lab at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions which will not only make content of our various journals accessible for students and faculty members, but will also be the centre for knowledge sharing and incubation of ideas. At Springer Nature, we believe in opening doors to discovery and knowledge, and the Springer Nature Academic Research Lab at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions will play an important role in helping us achieve this in India."

Also speaking at the event, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "India is a unique country with 15,000+ STEM colleges and 900+ Universities. However, only 30% of the total number of students in our country are employment ready when they pass out from these institutions. Our aim is to equip the bright young minds in our country with the latest information, research and technology which can propel their career and give them an edge in today's fiercely competitive world. The Springer Nature Academic Research Lab at Manav Rachna will not only pave the way for better collaborations between the industry, academia and students, but will also foster a culture of innovation and research. We hope to replicate such labs with many other universities and institutes in the future."

The leadership at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions feels that the academic research lab in their campus will provide the students and faculty an opportunity to discuss, collaborate and incubate ideas which will lead to enhanced quality of research in the future.

Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions said, "Establishment of Springer Nature Academic Research Lab shall create an ecosystem of researchers of different age groups from all walks of life. This way, collaborative research and inter-disciplinary research opportunities will increase not just for Manav Rachna faculty and students but also for the researchers who wish to access the physical research facilities at the Springer Lab. This will also aid in building a community of researchers wherein they will get an opportunity to interact with the researchers from Springer. Access to the Springer Nature research database will also be provided to them."

He added, "Ideating, innovating and creating a new ecosystem is the main agenda of this lab that we aim to achieve with the expert guidance from research experts of Springer and Manav Rachna."

The Lab was opened by Frank Vrancken Peeters, Chief Executive of Springer Nature in the presence of Martin Mos, Chief Operating Officer, Springer Nature; Daniel Korany, Chief Strategy Officer, Springer Nature, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India, Matthias Wissel, CEO, Springer Nature Technology and Publishing Solutions, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and other senior leadership of Manav Rachna.

