New Delhi [India], January 16: Spyxpo Technologies Private Limited has announced the launch of Tubble, a new social media application built in India with a focus on emotional intelligence, privacy, and meaningful online interaction.

As concerns continue to grow around the impact of traditional social media on mental health and digital behaviour, Tubble aims to offer an alternative to platforms driven by endless scrolling, viral trends, and algorithm-led engagement. The company says the app has been designed to encourage more intentional use, placing emotional context and personal expression at the centre of the experience.

Unlike conventional feed-based platforms, Tubble moves away from engagement-first algorithms. Instead, the app factors in user moods to shape what content is shown, with the goal of reducing exposure to extreme or harmful material and promoting healthier interactions online.

One of Tubble's central features is "Bubbles," which the company describes as digital emotional time capsules. Through Bubbles, users can record voice notes, videos, or written messages, tag emotions, and decide when, or whether, the content should be revisited. The feature is intended to help users preserve memories rather than compete for immediate attention.

The platform also introduces GenieAI, an on-device AI companion designed to support journaling, reflection, creativity, and emotional processing. Spyxpo stated that unlike cloud-based AI tools, GenieAI operates entirely on the user's device, ensuring emotional data is neither stored nor sold. All emotional analysis, the company added, is processed locally to maintain user privacy.

Tubble has also taken a different approach to creator monetisation. The platform allows creators to earn through subscriptions, content-based advertising, gifting, and product sales, while charging zero commission on creator earnings. According to the company, this model is intended to support sustainable creator income rather than dependence on viral reach.

Built with Indian users in mind, Tubble supports multiple Indian languages and local payment systems such as UPI and Razorpay. The platform is also focused on enabling creators from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. While India is its primary market, the company said the app has been designed for global use.

Tubble was founded by Mantresh Khurana, Founder and CEO, and Soumya Singh, Co-Founder and CFO. The founders believe social platforms should evolve alongside users, rather than compete for attention.

The app is currently available for Android users via the Google Play Store and can be accessed on iOS through the official website.

With growing discussions globally around digital well-being, data privacy, and the future of online communities, Spyxpo says Tubble represents a step toward a more thoughtful and human-centric social media experience.

