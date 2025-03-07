SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), a distinguished institution with a 25-year legacy in higher education, has taken a significant step forward with the establishment of its School of Defence and Strategic Studies (SDSS). This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HQ Southern Command in September 2023. It aims to create an academic environment that fosters collaboration between the defence sector, corporates, and research institutions.

Since its inception as a group of management institutes founded by Col. Dr. Bala Subramanian, SBUP has evolved into a multidisciplinary university offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Law, Computer Applications, Humanities, and Liberal Arts. With the creation of SDSS, the university is further expanding its academic horizon to provide servicemen and women, veterans, researchers, and civil society with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to national security and strategic policymaking.

A Tribute to the Armed Forces: 80% Scholarship on MBA Programs

As a tribute to the armed forces, SBUP commemorates the 25th anniversary of Kargil Diwas by introducing an 80% scholarship for all MBA programs, specifically for defence personnel. This initiative makes higher education more accessible to those who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation. From the academic year 2025 onwards, officers will be able to pursue an MBA at a significantly reduced fee of Rs75,000 per semester. The university believes this move will empower armed forces personnel with managerial skills that can enhance their professional growth in both military and civilian careers.

New Programs Under the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies

Under the newly established Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, SBUP is introducing specialised academic programs that address the evolving landscape of defence and security studies.

The MBA program offers specialisations in International Business, Human Resource Management, Technology Management, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Finance Management, and Marketing Management. Designed for industry readiness, this program will now provide defence professionals with managerial and strategic expertise to transition into leadership roles.

The MA in National Security is structured to provide a deep understanding of modern security challenges and topics such as Drone Warfare, AI-based Autonomous Systems, Information Operations and Battlefield Technologies, and Space Warfare. This program will train professionals to tackle contemporary threats and security issues at national and global levels.

The MA in Chinese Studies focuses on China's strategic aspirations, electronic warfare capabilities, cyber warfare tactics, and AI-driven military applications. With China's growing geopolitical influence, this program will equip students with critical insights into one of the most significant global players.

The Diploma in Strategic Management of Defence Studies offers a six-month hybrid learning program for those seeking a shorter, specialised course. This course provides practical knowledge in military strategy, defence management, and national security policies, making it ideal for professionals looking to enhance their expertise in a shorter timeframe.

A University Rooted in Defence Ethos

SBUP has always upheld the values of discipline, leadership, and service, which resonate deeply with the armed forces. Introducing these programs and scholarships is not just an academic expansion but a tribute to the nation's defence personnel who have dedicated their lives to protecting India's sovereignty.

As part of this initiative, SBUP will also honour 71 war veterans on Vijay Diwas, recognising their immense contributions to the country.

With the establishment of SDSS and its industry-aligned curriculum, SBUP is strengthening its role as a centre for academic excellence, research, and nation-building. Through strategic collaborations and innovative programs, the university continues to create opportunities that bridge the gap between military experience and strategic expertise.

SDSS is building a vibrant ecosystem to inculcate critical thinking amongst the youth by actively engaging the armed forces with young students. On the momentous occasion of Women's Day, the school is inviting young women in uniforms to inspire the students. The School is also arranging an eminent Lecture By Lt Gen (Dr) N.S. Sarna, AVSM, SM, VSM. Commandant, School of Artillery, to talk about 'Enhancing Competencies by imbibing values from Army Culture and Environment.'

"Women in the Armed Forces serve with pride, fight with honour, and inspire generations, proving that courage knows no gender. A salute to their proud legacy in uniform on this Women's Day." Maj Gen Ajey Sethi, SM, VSM (Retd)

About Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP)

Established by Col. Dr. Bala Subramanian, Sri Balaji University, Pune, has grown into a leading institution in management and strategic studies, known for its industry-relevant curriculum, academic rigour, and strong placement record. With its expansion into Defence and Strategic Studies, SBUP further strengthens its role as a centre for academic excellence and national service.

