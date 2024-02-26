SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 26: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), announces a significant achievement as it reaches a new placement milestone, achieving a remarkable highest package of 21.58 LPA and an impressive average package ranging from 8.75 LPA. Emphasizing its commitment to providing outstanding career opportunities, the institute has opened applications for its comprehensive MBA program. Prospective candidates are invited to enroll by taking the Sri Balaji Entrance Screening Test (SBEST) and completing registration through the official link before 18th March, 2024. Prospective candidates are encouraged to note that eligibility for this program extends to include scores from recognized examinations such as CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, and MAH-CET.

Sharing his sentiments, Dr. Biju Pillai, Sr. Director IT & Admissions Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management, Sri Balaji University, Pune stated "We take immense pride in announcing these remarkable placement records which reflect the hard work of our faculty, students and the pivotal role of our placement cell. With a clear vision of contributing to enhancing the nation's economy, we as a part of this educational institute are dedicated to delivering exceptional business education to our students. We welcome the upcoming batch of business administration students and look forward to molding them into future industry leaders."

Aligning with the placement achievements, the university has successfully created a robust network of 350+ recruiters and an alumni base of 25,000+. It also guarantees 100% placement assistance. Distinguished recruiters such as Wipro, Amazon, Vedanta, Infosys, and more, actively seek talent from SBUP. The university's strategic partnerships

through MoUs with organizations like Indian Army, SUBEX, NHRD, CNRI, PCSCL, and SAP training leading to Global certification contribute significantly to SBUP's academic experience. These collaborations enhance the comprehensive and transformative nature of education at SBUP.

The University consists of four distinguished institutes: Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Balaji Institute of Technology & Management (BITM), Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resources Development (BIMHRD). Each institute offers a variety of specializations including Sales and Marketing, Finance, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Personal Management & Human Resources Development, International Business, and Business Analytics (including Data Science, Digital Marketing, Product Management, and Telecom).

Beyond imparting knowledge, SBUP has consistently ranked among the top B-Schools in India. In the Times of India B School Ranking 2020, it placed 4th in the West Zone and 11th overall. It also secured a spot in the top 11 B-Schools in India according to The Times of India B-School Survey 2021. Furthermore, SBUP received accolades in the same survey for its 2nd place ranking in Pune and 4th place in the West region.

At SBUP, students flourish in a cutting-edge environment featuring amenities like an AV production studio, modern hostels, and a vibrant cafeteria. The institution emphasizes holistic development, providing health and recreation facilities while fostering a dynamic community through festivals, cultural events, and sports activities. With access to diverse academic resources such as the library, auditorium, and computer labs, the university ensures students are well-prepared for successful careers in a nurturing atmosphere.

Emphasizing its standing in higher education, SBUP showcases recent placement success and an extensive recruiter network. Welcoming MBA applicants, SBUP maintains its commitment to nurturing future industry leaders through innovative academic programs, modern facilities, and a vibrant campus life--ensuring students are well-prepared for successful careers.

