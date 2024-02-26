Bengaluru, February 26: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has sacked the security supervisor following public outcry over the BMRCL staff not allowing a farmer to board the train. The farmer was wearing tattered clothes and carried a bag on his head. M. Maheshwar Rao, the MD of BMRCL, issued the sacking order and also assured a probe.

“Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is being probed and the services of the security supervisor has been terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” stated the BMRCL on social media. The passengers, who witnessed the incident on February 24, questioned the BMRCL staff. Bengaluru Viral Video: Farmer Denied Entry in Metro Due to ‘Shabby Clothes’, BMRCL Responds to Viral Clip, Says Namma Metro Security Supervisor Sacked (Watch Video)

Karthik C. Airani, a passenger, after watching the farmer not being allowed to board the train even after buying a ticket, had questioned the authorities. He had argued with the security supervisor for judging a person by his clothes. The security supervisor had, however, adamantly maintained that there was a rule and if he was allowed inside, it would irk other passengers. After waiting for hours, the farmer was forced to walk out of the station. Bengaluru: Two Women Passengers Beat Each Other With Slippers During Bus Ride After Engaging in Heated Argument Over Window, Video Surfaces

Farmer in Tattered Clothes Not Allowed To Board Bengaluru Metro

“Unbelievable..! Is Metro only for VIPs? Is there a dress code to use Metro? I appreciate the actions of Karthik C Airani, who fought for the right of a farmer at Rajajinagar Metro Station. We need such heroes everywhere.” “BMRCL train your officials properly,” Deepak N. urged on social media. The slew of messages demanded the BMRCL to immediately take action against the employee for insulting a farmer. Brinda Adige, social activist, stated, “The cheeky staff at the Namma Metro will be penalized for harassing, discriminating against the voter citizen. Educate staff-public money is in the metro, their salaries etc paid by citizens.”