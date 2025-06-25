VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: In a strategic move toward advancing talent development, industry-driven learning and research innovation, SRM Technologies, a leading technology and engineering services provider, and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) have announced an extended partnership aimed at strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.

The partnership comes at a time when global mobility is being redefined by advancements in software-defined vehicles, electric drivetrains, connected ecosystems, and AI-powered experiences. As industries worldwide accelerate their shift toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation, SRM Tech and SRMIST are combining their strengths to build future-ready talent, accelerate research commercialization, and co-create solutions that address real-world mobility challenges at scale.

"In today's automotive landscape, technologies like ADAS, BMS, AI/ML, and IoT are transforming the way the world moves," said Mr. Manivannan S., CEO of SRM Technologies. "At SRM Tech, we understand that staying relevant to the needs of global automakers demands a strong synergy between academic research, practical exposure and industry insights. Through our partnership with SRM University, we are not just shaping future talent but are driving meaningful innovations that can make a global impact."

As part of this partnership, SRM Tech recently onboarded 15 students from the School of Mechanical Engineering for internship programs at its Chennai HQ, providing them with hands-on exposure to live projects in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Battery Management Systems (BMS), and Automotive Software Development.

Additionally, SRM Tech conducted specialized faculty development programs in cutting-edge technologies like ADAS and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, ensuring that the faculty community remains at the forefront of emerging industry trends.

Reflecting on the faculty training initiatives, Mr. Sundar S., Head of Automotive Technologies at SRM Technologies, commented, "Knowledge transfer is a two-way street. While students and faculty gain practical insights from us, we equally benefit from their fresh academic perspectives. The training sessions on ADAS and HIL were a great example of how collaborative learning can lead to shared growth and innovation."

Further strengthening this partnership, SRM Tech has participated as an Industry Partner in the prestigious ANRF - MAHA EV Mission Project, supporting research led by Dr. Bharathiraja of SRMIST. And in March 2025, the partnership also co-hosted a National Workshop on ADAS in collaboration with SAE, drawing participation from academic and industry experts nationwide.

Looking ahead, SRM Tech and SRMIST are exploring the establishment of a dedicated R&D Lab on campus, focusing on breakthrough research in ADAS, BMS, AI/ML, IoT, and Quantum Algorithms for automotive and cybersecurity applications. Discussions are also underway to integrate AUTOSAR, a globally recognized automotive software architecture, into the university's curriculum, equipping students with skills that are in high demand across the mobility industry.

"Education and industry must work in tandem to address society's evolving needs," said Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar of SRMIST. "Collaborations like this help democratize access to advanced research and technology, building not just skilled talent but also driving future-ready innovations and meaningful progress."

Dr. Kamalakkannan K, Professor and Head of the Department of Automobile Engineering at SRMIST, also expressed his optimism about the future of this collaboration, stating,

"At SRMIST, we are committed to transforming classroom learning into real-world impact. Our growing partnership with SRM Technologies is a significant step in this direction, giving students access to industry-grade tools, live projects, and global best practices. Initiatives like the proposed R&D Lab and curriculum enhancements will equip our graduates to lead the next wave of mobility and digital innovation."

The SRM Tech-SRMIST collaboration exemplifies how industry-academia partnerships can accelerate talent development, strengthen research ecosystems, and foster innovation, positioning both organizations as leaders in shaping the future of connected, electric, and intelligent mobility solutions.

About SRM Technologies

SRM Technologies is a global engineering and digital solutions company specializing in the Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Financial sectors. With deep expertise in embedded systems, digital platforms, and AI-driven innovation, SRM Tech partners with enterprises worldwide to accelerate their transformation journeys.

About SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)

SRMIST is one of India's top-ranked universities, known for its academic excellence, research-driven approach, and industry collaborations. With a strong focus on engineering, science, and technology education, SRMIST prepares students to meet the challenges of the modern world through experiential learning and innovation.

