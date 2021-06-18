New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Economies the world over are in a state of rapid transformation, and the key impetus driving this transformation is the need to go digital. Companies recovering from the jitters of the pandemic are doubling down on the digitisation process as they look for ways to insulate themselves from such a crisis in the future and ensure they are nimble enough to utilise the opportunities thrown up by the global economy.

However, in the rush to turn digital, companies run the risk of skidding and falling face down if the strategy of upgrading and modernising the IT ecosystem is not supported by a robust infrastructure. That is where service providers such as Ssquad Global come in, as they can ensure that the transition is seamless, allowing companies to remain focused on their core functions even as they transform into an agile business.

Ssquad Global, established in 2012, is today present in over 50 countries making its mark among the best IT services providers in the world. Its latest achievement is the signing of a multi-million-dollar deal with IBM. Under the contract spanning over seven years, IBM will use the services of Ssquad to provide infrastructure support to one of its customers operating in the retail and consumer goods sectors with presence in over 30 countries.

As part of the deal, Ssquad will deploy and deliver digital workplace and infrastructure support services to one of IBM's undisclosed customers.

For Ssquad, the deal with IBM is a veritable testament of its capabilities. "We are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to work with a global tech giant such as IBM," says Arun Gopakumar, Managing Director of Ssquad. "This deal is testament to Ssquad's capabilities and further builds on our strategy to grow into a world-class tech organisation."

"The role of technology has been further accentuated since the onset of the pandemic, where businesses and organisations now increasingly rely on digital workplace to collaborate and work in teams across geographies and in real time. We are hopeful that this IBM deal is a precursor to other opportunities for Ssquad to increase its footprints," he says.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Ssquad Global is an established IT services provider with renowned expertise in delivering world-class IT solutions, infrastructure services and next-generation cloud-based services. Its mission is to provide access to high quality, cost-effective technology-based solutions to enable companies grow their business efficiently. Ssquad has the capability to customise IT solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, railway, automotive, media and entertainment, banks, insurance, telcos, and oil and gas sectors.

For workplaces, Ssquad offers a full suite of managed services, including Deskside Support, Service Desk and Install-Move-Add-Change (IMAC) services, all of which aims at enhancing productivity and security of employees whilst ensuring the best returns on IT investments. These solutions will cut down on costs by removing the need for companies to employ exclusive, dedicated resources to manage and deal with the complexity of IT systems.

Ssquad excels in client relationship as well. In fact, 80 per cent of its business is repeat business. This stems from the company's deep understanding of global technology services and how best to deliver them to meet customer needs.

