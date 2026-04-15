New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Federation of Saint Kitts & Nevis marked an important diplomatic milestone with the inauguration of its High Commission in New Delhi on April 7. The move signals a stronger commitment to building closer ties with India across diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange.

The ceremony began with a ribbon cutting led by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar alongside Denzil Douglas, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Saint Kitts & Nevis, Gurdip Dev Bath, the High Commissioner of St Kitts to India. Also present were Special Envoy Sunil Gehani and his spouse Dimple Gidwani.

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In their addresses, both ministers spoke about the potential of this partnership, highlighting opportunities in trade, investment, and deeper diplomatic engagement.

A traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed, symbolising the start of a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

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After the formal proceedings, the event opened into a more informal exchange, with diplomats and envoys from various nations engaging in conversations, an indication of the growing global outreach of Saint Kitts & Nevis.

Denzil Douglas, who served as Prime Minister of Saint Kitts & Nevis for over two decades, and currently serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs, investment, Trade and Commerce, remains one of the most influential political leaders of the federation and continues to play a key role in foreign affairs, International trade and economic development.

High Commissioner Gurdip Dev Bath has also received international recognition, including a state honour from Barbados for his role in facilitating COVID 19 vaccine support across Caribbean nations.

Special envoy Sunil Gehani, who has been based in the Caribbean since 1998, is involved in multiple business ventures along with his spouse, Dimple Gidwani. He is also known to be closely associated with the ruling Labour Party in Saint Kitts & Nevis.

Beyond diplomacy, Saint Kitts & Nevis is steadily building its reputation as a global hub for tourism and investment. The island nation enjoys strong connectivity with major cities such as Miami, New York, London, and Toronto, along with key Caribbean hubs like Antigua, Barbados, San Juan and many more to mention.

Tourism continues to be a major driver, with the country welcoming over a million cruise passengers each year. It is also home to one of the region's most advanced private jet terminal, catering to high net worth travellers and global investors. Looking ahead, St. Kitts is set to become a homeport for Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2027.

The Federation's Citizenship by Investment Programme, one of the earliest of its kind, remains a key offering, providing visa free access to over 160 countries, including the UK and across Europe. One of Sunil Gehani's associated companies is also involved in facilitating this programme.

With the opening of the High Commission, both India and Saint Kitts & Nevis are expected to explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in investment, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. It is a step that not only strengthens diplomatic ties but also opens doors to meaningful, long term collaboration. (ANI)

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