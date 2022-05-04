New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/SRV): St Pauls Institute of Communication Education (SPICE), one of India's fast-growing media institutes situated in Mumbai, has begun its admission process for its new batch of students.

The registration process began on 15th April 2022 and will continue through 25th June 2022. Admissions at SPICE are done on the basis of the candidate's merit and an entrance exam which is followed by a personal interview.

The institution offers comprehensive postgraduate programmes in Journalism, Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communication; and Public Relations& Corp. Comm. The institute is also known for offering certificate courses and workshops in Graphic Design, Digital Photography, Filmmaking and Video Editing.

Every year top-notch media companies and well-known media corporations contact the campus for placement and internship drives. The institute has successfully placed its journalist students with the Times of India, Mirror Now, Aajtak and NDTV; while our Ad and PR students have been recruited by leading media agencies like Adfactors, MSL, Ogilvy, Watconsult, Schbang, etc. The curriculum is tweaked each year to suit the changing industry needs.

SPICE firmly believes in practical learning. Case studies, workshops, group sessions and projects are delivered under the guidance and expertise of the faculty members. The students also get exposure to real-life learning, interviews with media professionals, creating an advertising or PR strategy and an opportunity to make an ad film or corporate film, as the case may be, at the end of the year.

The institution has always believed in offering a 360-degree learning experience to students by inviting eminent media professionals from the media and communication industry for guest lectures and to share the industry-know how.

At SPICE, we look for a solid grasp of language. The medium of instruction is English, but if a student is familiar with at least one of the major languages it is considered an advantage. This is because, the institution lays great emphasis, not just on writing well, but also on skills and, most importantly, on processes of communication. The firms are so impressed with the quality of students that they have recruited, that they approach us each year. Due to this, the demand has been more than the availability. This year for our PR students, an agency like Ad Factors, one of the biggest PR agencies in India, interviewed four students and offered jobs to all four. Similar responses have been received from MSL and other agencies.

We explore the pull of technology and how mastering it in software and skills enhances and empowers every media aspirant. To this end, SPICE is widely acclaimed for its media-friendly infrastructure, air-conditioned classrooms, broadcast studio, audio recording studio, a podcast station, a library, two multimedia labs for graphics and animation, and video conference facilities.

Carol Andrade, Dean, St Pauls Institute of Communication Education said, "We explain why writing like a journalist is a skill that should be prescribed for everyone, because it is, quite frankly, a great way to tell a story. Through regular Labs for writing, and continuous mentorship, we bring together text, audio, video and visuals to help our students create a foundation for a career meant to last a lifetime. Because learning by doing - that's the motto we live by".

Margaret Da Costa, Programme Director, Advertising and Public Relations at SPICE said, "This is not just a course where one learns to be a media professional but where one develops holistically."

True to the vision of the founding members, St Pauls Institute of Communication Education's vision is to emerge among the world's leading Media Schools that produce the finest media professionals worldwide. The institution resiliently holds onto its core values which are nobility, fraternity, integrity, and solidarity. We clarify not just what the 5Ws and 1H method is, but why, after over200 years of writing, story-telling is a skill that should be prescribed for everyone, because it is, quite frankly, a great way to tell story.

Added to holistic training, we conduct fun activities too. An overnight trip to the YMCA Lakeside campsite, Traditional Day, Christmas Carols night, are just some of the fun activities that are a part of our course.

We also have CommFest a media conclave, that invites luminaries from all the fields of media and in the process of putting it together, spurs the students on to the path of entrepreneurship.

In this way, at the end of ten months we do not just have students who are graduating but young minds ready to hit the ground running.

For further information visit: https://www.stpaulsice.com

