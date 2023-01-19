New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PNN): The world of construction is vast and ever-changing, with new options popping up almost daily. It's easy to get overwhelmed, which is why it's important to know which software will suit your needs best. Stallion Buildtech Software is one such option that many real estate developing firms are turning to as a way to manage their operations and finance.

Stallion Buildtech is India's first award-winning construction management software has won the first-ever Bharat Start-up Awards at National Startup Day India Summit 2023 organized by International Brand Equity in association with MSME Promotion Council and IBE Media as PR Partner under the vision of Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat in coming years.

Stallion is a unique software and is the brainchild of a real estate developer, an architect and a real estate consultant. Being in the industry for the past decade and having a number of projects at prime localities in Mumbai under their brand, the forces behind Stallion are well versed with the ins and outs of the construction industry. What they realised over these years is that 'Time & Money' is a crucial factor that can make or break the project. To maximize profits and to make the entire process of construction hassle-free they needed an all-in-one software. Thus, Stallion was born!

With a vision to automate the industry and create a Powerful Eco-System, Stallion software was developed and designed. Stallion is a revolutionary real-estate software. It is changing the industry by empowering teams to transform and automate their business processes with our powerful yet flexible construction management system. The best part about Stallion? It's a developer-friendly software that plugs in to your development environment and enhances it by 20x in terms of its accounting, scalability and performance. It offers a wide range of features and tools that make it an ideal solution for streamlining the entire construction process. Its key features include RCC Management, Govt. compliances tracking, digital PO & Vendor management, digital contracting process, comprehensive sales management, budgeting & finance management etc. Stallion also has India's first ever real-estate news app called "Real Inc." it outsmarts with best of the real estate updates, breaking news, Govt circulars, general regulations and latest DCPR. Real Inc presents everything that an avid industry reader is looking for with in-depth coverage or gives power of self-education about real estate.

The motto of Stallion is Strength, Speed, Efficiency. And it has till now lived up to its motto. Once Stallion is plugged into your system, it becomes your go-to place. Stallion syncs every single stakeholder and brings them under one centralised platform. With its comprehensive service, Stallion ensures that the projects one plans, designs and develops set high standards for efficiency, elegance and engagement.

With Stallion being at the core of the construction process, developers can monitor the progress in real time with data being updated on day-to-day basis by each department. Stallion now has become synonymous to convenience, accessibility and time management. Users have been awestruck with the way Stallion has become a time and money saver and how it has revolutionized the process of construction management in the Real-Estate Industry.

Website - www.stallion.build

