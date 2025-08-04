PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited has delivered a strong performance in Q1 FY26, supported by healthy revenue growth and profitability margins. Company has also taken a few strategic initiatives that create additional growth opportunities.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 78 School Students Given Anti-Rabies Vaccine After Stray Dog Licks Mid-Day Meal at Government School in Lachchhanpur Village.

Highlights

Entered into a long-term agency agreement with M/s. BioCon Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore

Also Read | Netherlands Defender Jorrel Hato Reflects on Joining Chelsea Ahead of Premier League 2025-26 Season, Says 'I Needed To Make a Step to the Biggest Club'.

- Enables export of SGLTL's manufactured products to BioCon's customers

- Covers key Southeast Asian territories -Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand

- Strengthens our international footprint and opens access to new industrial customers in high-growth markets

- Combines SGLTL's manufacturing excellence with BioCon's market reach and distribution network

Incorporated Standard Engineering Inc. in the USA as a wholly owned subsidiary

- Based in the State of South Carolina, USA, a growing hub for industrial manufacturing

- Will cater to Industrial Products and Process Equipment segment

- Marks a significant step in the Company's international growth strategy and customer proximity

- Expected to enhance supply chain responsiveness and unlock new customer opportunities in the North American market

Key Highlights for Q1 FY26 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at ₹178 crore, registering a 23.6% YoY growth

- EBITDA came in at ₹35 crore, up 31.9% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 19.5%

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) is ₹28 crore, reflecting a 39.6% YoY increase

- Profit After Tax (PAT) is at ₹21 crore, up 37.6% YoY, with a PAT margin of 11.9%

Management Commentary

Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, said: "We are pleased with our continued healthy performance this quarter, which reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers, investors and all stakeholders. Through improved execution, we have delivered good margins while also expanding our exports and establishing our global footprint. Our focus on innovation has enhanced our reputation with customers, and our new offerings are gaining acceptance and appreciation. We remain confident that our efforts in technology development, product diversification, and international market expansion will open new avenues for sustainable, long-term growth.

We also believe that the rapid growth of the CDMO business in India presents a significant opportunity for the Indian engineering industry. As global pharma and chemical companies increasingly turn to India for high-quality, cost-effective manufacturing solutions, we are well-positioned to benefit from this trend--thanks to our strong customer relationships, proven execution capabilities, and engineering excellence

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)