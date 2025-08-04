Balodabazar, August 4: At least 78 students from a government middle school in Lachchhanpur village of Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district were administered anti-rabies vaccines after allegedly consuming mid-day meals contaminated by a stray dog. The incident occurred on July 29, when the dog reportedly licked the cooked vegetable curry prepared for lunch. Despite students alerting teachers, the self-help group (SHG) responsible for the meal served the food anyway, insisting it was safe.

According to a report by The Times of India, around 84 students had consumed the contaminated meal before the issue was raised by concerned parents and villagers. The parents, alarmed by the incident, approached the School Management Committee demanding action and the removal of the SHG members responsible for preparing the food. They accused the SHG of negligence and ignoring warnings from both students and teachers about the contamination. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: Indian Tricolour Flies High at Karegutta Hill After Security Forces Capture It From Naxals in Major Breakthrough (See Pic).

Responding to the parents’ concerns, the health authorities administered the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine to 78 students as a precautionary measure. Dr Veena Verma, in charge of the Lachchhanpur health centre, clarified that the vaccine was given not due to any confirmed rabies infection but as a safety protocol under pressure from villagers and school officials. She also assured that the first dose had no reported side effects. Chhattisgarh Budget 2025 Highlights: 53% DA for Government Employees, Additional Funds for ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’ Among Key Measures Announced by Finance Minister OP Choudhary.

An investigation was launched on August 2, with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Nikunj, Block Education Officer Naresh Verma, and other officials visiting the school to record statements from students, teachers, and committee members. However, members of the SHG did not cooperate with the inquiry. Meanwhile, local MLA Sandeep Sahu has written to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, demanding a thorough investigation and action against those responsible for the lapse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).