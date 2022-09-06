Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If students have chosen to pursue their higher education at European universities, they have made the right decision.

Standyou brand operating under Standyou Data Info Labs Private Limited is helping Indian Students in taking admission in the Public Universities of Germany and Italy. Many European countries, including Germany and Italy, are offering up to 100 per cent scholarships to Indian Students.

Standyou is India's first international student recruitment platform that empowers students around the world to apply for scholarship-based education institutions, grants and affordable educational opportunities available globally through Common Application.

Standyou has an end-to-end data-driven platform that helps undergraduate and postgraduate students select the right course program and apply for the most affordable course programs available in the world.

The data-enabled platform and the team of experts help in making the student's profile fit for Public Universities, Scholarships and Grants. The Common Application makes the application process easy, fast and affordable. Standyou is a start-up company recognized in 2017 by the Department For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India with certificate number DIPP7205.

Germany and Italy became the hottest destination for Indian students for pursuing higher education because of the Free or Low-Cost Education, Emphasis on Practical Pedagogy, the best quality of education, low cost of living, part-time work options and great post-study job opportunities. Universities of Germany and Italy ensure that students graduate with the skills and theoretical know-how that makes them highly employable and ready to solve real-world problems.

If students are planning to Study in Germany, they will get to know that Germany is home to 46 out of the 1029 universities, featured in the recently released QS World University Rankings 2021, of these, 12 German universities could be found in the worldwide top 200 this year. If students are looking to Study in Italy, they will also find more than 34 Universities in Italy on QS World University Ranking List.

MS in Germany, and MBA in Germany are international students' top 2 opted courses in Germany. These courses are offered in more than 200 specializations offered by the universities of Germany. Universities in Italy for international students offer a wide spectrum of courses that can greatly boost their future careers, some of the top courses are MS in Italy and MBA in Italy (Economics, Marketing and International Relations).

CEO of Standyou, Priyank Shrivastava, said that the company is very clear about its mission to make quality education affordable for deserving students anywhere in the world.

Guaranteed Admission of shortlisted students

Standyou signs the Student agreement with each shortlisted student based on their academic profile, the shortlisting of students is done on the basis of their academic qualifications, exam scores and other required parameters. The terms of the agreement give a money-back guarantee to students in case Standyou fails to get admission into the pre-selected Public Universities, Scholarship-based Private Universities or external scholarships the company refunds the money taken from the student as a service fee. In the past Standyou has helped many students with average marks in getting scholarship-based admission into the top universities of Europe and other parts of the world. As per the COO Mr. Rajan Sharma, the success rate of shortlisted candidates is more than 93 per cent in the last 2 years.

The changing paradigm of Overseas Education

The Average Tuition Fee for the Bachelor's Course Program is Rs. 48,00,000 and Rs. 35,00,000 for the Master's in Private Universities in countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, many countries in Europe and North America provide scholarship-based education with the best learning infrastructure, practical learning, world-class course curriculum, and quality of education, making students Job Ready. Countries like Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Japan have the best Job options and easy PR. As per the MEA data, it is estimated that more than 23,000 and 26,000 Indian students will go to Italy and Germany respectively in 2022.

How Standyou is Helping Students in getting admission into Scholarship Based Higher Education

Admission into Public Universities, International Scholarships and Grants is a lengthy, ambiguous and complicated process. To solve these problems for most students, Standyou provides End-to-End admission support including Making Student's profiles fit for Public universities, Scholarship based Private universities or other educational grants, Application processing, Visa and Documentation processing. Guiding students with the language training and Aptitude exam requirements, also guide them with financial, academic and country of residence-based documentation.

Why Italy is the best study destination for Indian Students

100 per cent guaranteed Scholarship to eligible students to cover the complete expense of the entire course which includes tuition fees, accommodation, food, visa and flight tickets.

Scholarship worth Rs. 8.70 Lacs for Masters and 13.5 Lacs for Bachelors into the bank account of the student.

Admission in the World's Top Universities as per QS World University Ranking.

Part-time work allowed.

Part-time earning of Rs. 65,000 Per month.

Italy is PR Friendly Country, it's very easy to get PR.

10 times more Salary in comparison to a degree from India. Average Salary of Rs. 4 Lacs per month after bachelors and Rs. 5.5 Lacs per month after Masters.

Placement opportunities in the whole of Europe though ERASMUS.

Free access to the world's 2nd best medical health care facility.

Why Choose Germany for Higher education

100 per cent Scholarship to cover the complete tuition fees of the entire course.

Admission to World's Top 500 Universities as per QS World University Ranking.

Part-time work allowed. 20 Hours Per Week work permit under Student Visa.

Part-time earning of Rs. 75,000 Per month.

Germany is PR Friendly Country, it's very easy to get PR.

10 times more Salary in comparison to a degree from India. Average Salary of Rs. 4 Lacs per month after bachelors' and Rs. 5.5 Lacs per month after Masters'.

4th Biggest economy in the world.

Placement opportunities in the whole of Europe through ERASMUS.

One of the safest countries in the world.

Big opportunities for research.

Travel Europe on a student Visa.

Study in Italy Vs Study in Germany

Study in Italy

Scholarship and Stipend to cover Tuition Fees, Accommodation and Food Expenses.

The Course Language is English.

Language Certificate is not Required.

Need Block Account of 10,332 Euros.

Excellent Job Opportunities.

20 Hours Per Week Part-Time work is allowed.

Average Monthly Expense EUR600 and EUR900.

Study in Germany

The scholarship only Cover Tuition Fees for accommodation, food and living expenses the students will have to be dependent on part-time work.

The Course Language can be English or German depending upon the course preference.

B1 or B2 Language Certificate is Required in German taught program.

Need Bank Statement of Approx. Rs. 25 Lacs for Bachelor's and Rs. 15 Lacs for Masters.

Job Opportunities are better than Italy.

20 Hours Per Week Part-Time work is allowed.

Average Monthly Expense EUR800 and EUR1000.

Finance, Post Work Visa & Placement Assistance

Standyou also helps the students in getting the post-work visa permit and Job Placement after finishing of studies. The Standyou team has often helped the students get part-time work in Italy, Germany and other European countries. Standyou has done the tie-up with HDFC Credila to fulfil the Study Visa finance requirement of the students.

Website: www.standyou.com

