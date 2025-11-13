VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: In a first for India's insurance sector, Star Health Insurance has unveiled a series of advertisements created using generative AI, marking a notable shift in how the insurance category approaches storytelling. The campaign blends technology and creativity to connect with audiences in fresh and relatable ways.

The three films portray familiar moments from everyday life, a foodie chasing every trending dish, a travel enthusiast planning her next getaway, and a go-getter balancing work and family. Each narrative unfolds with a light-hearted tone before arriving at a simple truth that resonates across age groups: Health Insurance Lena Smart Hai.

"At STAR Health, our goal has always been to simplify the way people think about Health Insurance. This campaign brings together everyday moments to convey why Health Insurance Lena Smart Hai. By combining human insight with AI-enabled storytelling, we are speaking directly to the next generation of Indian consumers and reaffirming our commitment to keeping customers at the center of every decision," said Anand Roy, MD & CEO, STAR Health Insurance Co. Ltd.

Watch the AI ad here:

