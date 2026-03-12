New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Air India and Air India Express will together be operating a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12.

According to a press release, both airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each tomorrow to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.

The two carriers will also operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat with a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah, and 08 scheduled flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.

Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai and two round-trips from Kozhikode.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 40 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule, with 78 additional flights operating to and from Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, between 10 and 18 March 2026.

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website. "For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999," the release said.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

"Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications," the Air India Group said.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia. (ANI)

