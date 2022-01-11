Greenwood Village [Colorado]/Mumbai [India], January 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): Startek (NYSE: SRT) (the "Company"), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by Enterprise Asia's International Innovation Awards (IIA) in the Service and Solution category. The Company was honored for its investment in cloud and digital technologies that help maintain business continuity and advance artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the IIA selects creative innovations and ideas that shift and significantly shape businesses and consumer segments across three categories: Product, Service and Solution, and Organization and Culture. This year, Startek joins a select group of Service and Solution providers that leverages digital innovation to improve existing business processes and workforce efficiency, enhance customer experience (CX) and launch new products or business models.

"Startek Cloud is our next-generation hybrid omnichannel cloud platform. The platform is integrated with AI capabilities that connect on-campus and home-based teams and enable digital teleworking for increased business agility and continuity," said Gurpal Singh, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia and ASEAN. "Startek is honored to receive this award, which recognizes our ability to effectively assess and deploy CX best practices and core digital and cloud solutions across our customer value chain, including intelligent automation, insight-driven analytics and omnichannel CX platforms."

This recognition also highlights the strengths and scalability of Startek Cloud. Among its omnichannel offerings, it combines digital technologies and human-assisted solutions to deliver a differentiated customer experience. This results in a digitally enabled and highly responsive CX solution, with built-in AI, robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities and engagement platforms.

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

