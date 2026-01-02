New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 2 (ANI): President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday appointed Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, as the new chief of staff in his office, citing the need for a stronger focus on security, defence and diplomatic negotiations.

The decision comes more than a month after Zelensky announced a decree to dismiss his former Head of Office and his top aide, Andriy Yermak, amid a corruption scandal in which his residence was raided. According to Politico, the controversy stemmed from an investigation by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies alleging that a close former business associate of Zelenskyy was involved in a scheme to syphon nearly USD 100 million from Ukraine's energy sector.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, Zelenskyy said he had offered Budanov the role at a time when Ukraine requires heightened attention to national security and defence priorities.

"I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfilment of these tasks of our state," Zelenskyy said.

"Kyrylo has specialized experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results," he added.

The President also instructed the newly appointed head of the office to work closely with the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and other relevant institutions to update Ukraine's strategic defence and development framework and submit it for approval.

Kyrylo Budanov confirmed his appointment in a separate statement on Telegram, saying he had accepted Zelenskyy's offer to lead the Office of the President.

"I continue to serve Ukraine. I consider the position of Head of the Office of the President as another milestone of responsibility to the country," Budanov said.

Calling the moment historic, Budanov said his focus would be on issues critical to Ukraine's strategic security.

"For me, it is an honour and a responsibility to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state," he said.

"We must continue to do our part--to defeat the enemy, defend Ukraine and work to achieve a just peace," the new Head of Office added.

According to Politico, Budanov, a reserved 39-year-old former special forces officer who previously fought in Crimea and the Donbas region, has led Ukraine's Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) since 2020.

He has played a role in negotiations on prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia and gained broad public recognition in Ukraine, with many crediting him for intelligence operations carried out inside Russia. He has also survived multiple assassination attempts, including threats targeting his wife, and has at times ranked higher than President Zelenskyy in public trust surveys, Politico reported. (ANI)

