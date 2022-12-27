New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/PNN): With winter now upon us, many of us are looking forward to warming up with a hot cup of tea or coffee, or even hot dishes! One of the best things about this season is how we all tend to seek warmth, whether snuggled up at home, enjoying the drop in mercury outdoors, or working at the office. So, in order to make sure you can always carry some of the warmth with you in the form of your steaming hot beverage of choice, Jaypee bring you a fantastic collection of thermal insulated flasks, Casserole, Electric lunch box and many more in snazzy designs and with a host of useful features!

Jaypee Brightsteel

Brightsteel bottle come with an inner surface made of high-grade stainless steel with a smooth, easy-to-clean finish. Stainless steel with insulation keeps contents cold /hot, you can carry chilled water or your favourite beverage conveniently. Its superior insulation and food-grade material keep beverages hot/cold/fresh for hours. Insulation helps in temperature retention which keeps your favourite hot drinks without altering their temperatures for a prolonged period of time. The easiest way to enjoy a beverage, anytime, anywhere.

Price - Rs.522

Jaypee Fabrene Casserole

This is an elegantly designed casserole for everyday usage. The container is robust, tough, and solid. It is intended to keep food fresh, warm, and healthy. The inner bowl is made of stainless steel, which is resistant to wear and corrosion. This insulation keeps your food fresh, flavourful, and, most importantly, warm. This casserole has an elegant Fabrene design. The design is crafted with high-quality food-grade plastic.

Price - Rs.3100

Jaypee Plus Alpha

Rust-free and leakproof, the bottle is available in black, red, orange, and Silver colour with a screw-on cap. The bottle is made using 304 Stainless Steel, with inside copper coating for better heat retention.

Price- Rs.1020

Jaypee Plus Charlie

Jaypee Plus vacuum-insulated steel bottles are a part of the thermosteel range. It keeps drinks cold and hot for hours. The material used is Stainless steel 304 which is Rust Free and leakproof. Comes with an inside copper coating for better heat retention. It's a vacuum bottle that is suitable for hot tea or coffee and equally effective for keeping a cold beverage refreshingly cold. It will keep your drinks just the way you need them. leak-resist, screw-top cap.Not suitable for carbonated drinks.

Price - Rs.1060

Jaypee Hottline 3

Electric lunch box by Jaypee can prove to be a great gift for your loved ones if they crave homemade food even when outside. It comes with an intelligent plug-in-heat feature that warms up the food in 30 to 45 minutes. The auto cut-off feature uses an in-built thermostat to check the temperature and stop heating after 45 minutes to prevent any accidents in case you leave the lunch box unattended. It has a detachable cord so you can put it away once the food is heated so you don't end up spilling food on the cord. You can store the cord in the convenience lid provided at the top of the lid for easy storage. Jaypee has equipped it with comfortable handles that provide a firm grip and a wide mouth for easy cleaning. The lunch box contains three stainless steel containers so you can pack a proper meal for yourself. It weighs approximately 1000 grams and has a sleek and eye-catching design that can make heads turn.

Price - Rs.1189

E Warmer Electric Chafing dish -

E-Warmer is a high-function, high-quality product based on Jaypee's extensive experience with thermoware technology and more specifically casseroles. A chafing dish like no other, e.warmer is stylishly designed, maintenance-free with stainless steel inners, food grade and durable. Its special features include.

Price - Rs.2350

Jaypee Plus Mike

Jaypee plus comes with vacuum-insulated tea pot flasks are perfect to keep your bedside tea or coffee in to drink at your leisure. The copper coating and vacuum insulation keeps your drink at the right temperature even in an air-conditioned environment, so that whenever you pour your drink, it's just at the temperature you like it. The large mouth opening makes filling and cleaning easy. The outer body stays cool even when filled with hot liquids and is condensation-free when filled with cold beverages. Available in steel finish.

Price - Rs.1420

Jaypee Glasserol Casserole

This elegant and stylish casserole is integrated with a rugged stainless-steel bowl within. This bowl is highly resistant to heat, corrosion, or rust. The bowl in this allows you to store food in a safe, secure, and hygienic way.The casserole is sufficiently insulated with PUR. This insulation is used to retain heat and this is safely securely enclosed between the two layers of plastic and steel. The Polyurethane rigid foam insulation helps keep food fresh, retains flavour and warmth and is completely safe to store food in.

Price - Rs.1098

To avail the products or for more information kindly visit the Amazon Jaypee Plus Page https://www.amazon.in/stores/Jaypee+Plus/page/80CC52C8-B02C-4253-87CD-7E64ADA0FD49?ref_=ast_bln

