San Francisco, December 27: Tech giant Samsung has released an update to the beta version of its web browser 'Samsung Internet' for Android devices, which offers new features to make browsing more easier and secure for users.

The first feature provides users the ability to search bookmarks folder and tab groups in the browser, reports SamMobile. The updated version allows users to just type the bookmark or tab they want to find in the search box and the application will find and show it to them. Samsung Re-Releases Its Internet Web Browser for Wear OS Smartwatches.

The other feature allows users to delete their browsing history within a specified timeline. For instance, if someone chooses to delete the browsing history within the time range of one week, then the application will delete the history for the last seven days but will keep the previous history. Earlier, the only option users had was to delete the entire browsing history. Samsung Launches Internet of Things-Enabled Air Purifiers at Rs 12,990 in India.

These two features will soon roll out to the stable version of the application, the report said. Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant had rolled out a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom.

