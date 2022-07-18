Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Students are looking to drive change in society by leveraging their skills in tech. They can now transform into a subject-matter expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) be a leader in an industry that is predicted to bring a 26 per cent boost in India's GDP by 2030.

With a 4-year BSc. (Hons.) degree from ATLAS SkillTech University, one can balance their technological proficiency with business acumen.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has seeped into every aspect of our lives and will shape the wave of innovation we are currently experiencing. AI entails several subfields, such as machine learning, robotics, and computer vision. These fields have a rising demand for skilled resources who can drive the modern technological revolution.

Complete a 4-year B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in AI and ML to develop your expertise in emerging areas of computer programming, business analytics, computational thinking, and disruptive technologies. With the proportional growth of jobs titles in the field, a degree from ATLAS SkillTech University will open up numerous promising career paths for you.

What you will learn

- Computer science and programming (R & Python)- Algebra and Calculus- Statistics and Probability- Natural language processing- Artificial intelligence- Machine learning- Deep neural networks- Big data and blockchain- Design thinking- Computer vision

Why choose ATLAS

- Multidisciplinary environment with 5 schools and 15 other programs- A diverse group of over 50 electives across 5 school to choose specializations from- Expand your knowledge to other fields such as design, entrepreneurship, media and communication while you study your niche area- Become career-ready with social skills beyond technological expertise- Have a global experience with access to 40+ international university partners across 5 continents- Multiply your network and get connected with our 200+ corporate partners- Access 500+ organizations at the ATLAS campus in the heart of Mumbai city

Prospective industries you can work in

As AI and ML is the future tech that will impact all business functions across the world, your options are literally endless! From healthcare to marketing, all the leading industries require skilled data scientists and analysts to work in various capacities.

Career prospects

Knowledge in AI and ML will not only clear the path for a glorious career but also lay the foundation of becoming the next global leader of the future. From AI Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer, you can don many hats that will make you indispensable in the technology job market and open a clear path to growth and success.

Admission procedure:

1) Fill out the application form with your personal details, previous grades, educational and extra-curricular background.2) Wait for review by the Admissions Committee after completing the payment of application fees.

Important points to note:

1) Ensure that the data submitted is accurate and complete in all respects.2) No alterations will be permitted after the application has been submitted.3) Submit your application well before the deadline to avoid any unprecedented errors.4) Reach out to us for any queries.

Since Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are emerging fields, even entry-level careers in them have tremendous scope for growth. ATLAS SkillTech University's 4-year BSc. (Hons.) in AI and ML degree uses new-age pedagogy and a modern syllabus to ensure students graduate from one of the best programs in India and move onto multi-faceted careers on a global scale.

ATLAS SkillTech University is India's first new-age urban multidisciplinary university and delivers education across 3 new-age streams: Design & Innovation, Management and Entrepreneurship and Digital Technology. ATLAS follows a futuristic model co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts, and world leaders in education.

ATLAS Fellows has gone on to pursue higher education at top-ranked universities in the world and work shoulder-to-shoulder with leading industry stalwarts. The University's interdisciplinary approach, industry-integrated experiential learning, and wide exposure ensure that the ATLAS students are future-ready to continue to drive global impact.

For more details on the program, admission, selection process and other information, please visit ATLAS SkillTech University website.

