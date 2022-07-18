In a bizarre incident reported from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior revenue department official in UP's Gonda district has recommended action against Rain God Lord Indra after a farmer identified as Sumit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhala village in the district, submitted a complaint during "Samadhan Diwas" (complaint redressal day) on Saturday.

Reportedly the action against Lord Indra, the god responsible for causing rains has been recommended as the district did not receive sufficient rainfall. Large parts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by a lack of rainfall, forcing farmers and others to resort to superstitious methods to please the rain god.

In his complaint Yadav said that poor rainfall in the district had adversely impacted people's lives. "All are suffering owing to lack of rains. I therefore request you (district magistrate) to take action against Indra Bhagwan."

The Tehsildar to whom the complaint letter was submitted forwarded the same to the DM for action, without even reading it.

When asked, Verma denied having forwarded any such letter, which went viral on social media. "I was shocked to see the letter. It is a forgery. I did not forward any such letter," he claimed. Verma also said that a probe would be conducted in the matter to ascertain the truth.

Sources said that the letter contained his signature. "Hundreds of complaints are received from the people during Samadhan Diwas. At times, the letters are forwarded for further action without going through their content," another district official said.

After the incident came to light, Gonda District Magistrate Dr. Ujjwal Kumar said the person making such complaint will be identified and action will be taken against him. On the instructions of the DM, the Tehsildar has lodged an FIR against unknown people at the Colonelganj police station.

