New Delhi [India], December 26: STIHL India has unveiled its latest TV advertisement, spotlighting the MH 210 Power Weeder as a game-changing tool for farmers facing persistent weed challenges.

STIHL India remains deeply committed to advancing farm mechanization across the country. STIHL helps small and marginal farmers in India by providing innovative, durable, and affordable power tools like the MH 210. These tools enable farmers to use modern techniques, increase productivity, reduces hard labour, and improve their livelihoods. STIHL is committed to mechanization to support the farming community in building a more efficient, sustainable, and prosperous agricultural future.

The ad brings a relatable farming story to life, featuring Chintamani, a dedicated farmer who spends exhausting hours battling weeds that keep returning, draining his energy and impacting his family time. The campaign vividly shows the daily struggle and frustration, before introducing the MH 210 as the reliable solution that transforms his routine.

With the MH 210, Chintamani effortlessly controls weeds, saves significant time and effort, and achieves cleaner fields with visible results. The reduced workload leaves him refreshed and able to enjoy quality moments with his wife, emphasizing a clear message: when farming tasks become easier, life beyond the field becomes better.

This TV campaign highlights the practical design of the MH 210, which is built for Indian farming conditions. It offers dependable performance and is easy to use, without any unnecessary complications. The MH 210 helps farmers manage weeds effectively, saving them time and energy.

The advertisement will run from December 18 to December 25, 2025, on the DD Network. It will reach a large audience through national channels like DD News and DD Kisan. It will also air on regional networks such as DD Odisha, DD Assam, DD Girnar, DD Chandana, and DD Tamil Nadu. This will help farmers connect with the story in their local languages and contexts.

Click on the link to watch the ad in your regional language - https://youtu.be/DaIKXVxYjnM

For more details, Call or Whatsapp on +91 9028411222.

