New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): An Air India ferry flight that was moved from Mumbai has picked up all stranded Indian passengers in Russia and took off for its onward journey to San Francisco today.

The ferry flight also carried additional essential items than its routine flights to cater to all stranded passengers.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Mumbai Getting Ready for Probability of Heavy Rainfall and Flooding, BMC Takes Preventive Measures; Check Details Here.

The airline in a statement on Thursday morning said it has mobilised additional on-ground support at the destination to carry out the smooth clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

"The team at SFO (San Francisco) is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases," the airline said on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Video Update: Video Streaming Platform May Launch Ad-Supported Tier as It Aims to Expand Ad Business and Increase Revenue.

An Air India flight, headed to San Francisco from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday after a technical issue with one of its engines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)