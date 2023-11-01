BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 1: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., the leading real estate consulting firm in India today, announced the winners of the second edition of India's biggest PropTech challenge, 'DISRUPTECH 2.0', organized in partnership with nasscom startups. Delhi-based Strawcture has emerged as the winner, while Enlite (Mumbai) and SuperBolter (Bengaluru) have been first and second runner-up, respectively. The winners were announced at the grand finale event, held in Delhi on October 31, 2023, that marked an extraordinary showcase of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and revolutionary solutions poised to redefine the future of the Indian real estate industry.

Also Read | Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Sports His Most Savage Look in Pa Ranjith’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

A distinguished panel of industry veterans and experts evaluated the top 11 stellar finalists, out of which the top 3 winners were felicitated by Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE.

The six-month-long challenge witnessed participation from more than 400 startups, from over 45 cities from across the country. The entries for the challenge were divided into categories focused on ESG, Fintech, Construction Technology, and Indigenous Tech for the local market. The highest number of nominations were from Fintech, followed by ESG.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 vs Sri Lanka: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SL Match in Mumbai.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa at CBRE, stated, "DISRUPTECH 2.0 epitomizes our unwavering commitment to fostering PropTech in India and propelling the realty sector towards a globally resonant future. It reflects CBRE's dedication to a tech-savvy and future-ready real estate industry. The overwhelming response and the exceptional quality of nominations made the jury's task formidable. CBRE extends heartfelt congratulations to the victorious innovators and sincere appreciation to all participants, nasscom startups and our esteemed panel of judges."

Commenting on the initiative, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director, nasscom startups, said, "DISRUPTECH 2.0. has been a unique partnership with CBRE in the real estate domain. Startups in the real estate domain are likely to be the next big thing as they are driving growth of a sustainable ecosystem in India. With the Indian real estate sector being one of the biggest drivers of the economy, we expect startups in this domain to come up with technologies and innovations that promise to redefine and simplify the real estate ecosystem. I congratulate the winners and extend my gratitude to CBRE and other stakeholders."

The winners of DISRUPTECH 2.0 will be entitled to rewards and recognition, including access to real estate angel funding, participation in the CBRE Global Startup program, opportunities for proof of concept (POC) collaborations with CBRE clients, access to the nasscom startup ecosystem, mentorship with experienced investors, and valuable marketing support from CBRE Advisory. The platform primary objective is to identify, mentor, and develop the best technology solutions will enable the Indian real estate industry to take a quantum leap over the coming years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)