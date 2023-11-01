India has been in a terrific run of form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they have won six out of six matches in the competition and doesn't look like they will stutter any time soon. Every member of the team has stepped up on occasions they have needed to, displayed a very much appreciable fielding effort and have done wonders with the ball in hand. Teams have struggled to get respite from the constant pressure created by the Indian bowlers. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have kept the batting together while others play around them. Despite the loss of Hardik Pandya due to injury, the Indian Cricket team has not dropped their intensity and maintained their dominant performance. India will take on Sri Lanka in their next match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

Batting: Rohit Sharma has led the charge of the Indian batting scoring runs consistently at quickly. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul offered the much-needed calmness in the middle easing off pressure. But Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have failed to make an impact yet. Gill hasn't looked at his best since coming back from illness while Shreyas has visibly suffered against the short ball. Although they are not expected to be dropped from the playing XI, Suryakumar Yadav's good performance in the last game against England will definitely rise the stakes for them to maintain their places in the playing XI.

Bowling: Since Hardik Pandya got injured, Mohammad Shami made his way into the bowling attack making it more threatening in terms of wicket threat. He has taken nine wickets in two matches and looks in serious form. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been a little off his rhythm not showing the same level of control like he showed against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Despite that, it is unlikely that Shardul Thakur will take his place in the playing XI despite the fact that India could be using a little more batting depth. IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Dons Cameraperson Role To Interview Fans Ahead of Sri Lanka Clash in Mumbai.

India's Likely XI against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

