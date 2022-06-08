Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Live streaming as a mode of an engaging and entertaining audience has surpassed television in many ways. StreamKar has made headway into the rural pockets of the country. This live streaming app is largely popular among content creators and influencers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and has garnered 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

With the dwindling attention span of the audience, StreamKar has carved the path for creating less time consuming and more impactful live streams. This Indian-based app caters to the desi market worldwide. StreamKar is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited invests in this live streaming app.

Also Read | A Team of IAF Mountaineers is Undertaking an Expedition to Mount Papsura (elevation 6451 … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The benefits of live streaming are aplenty. Aspiring content creators are just one device away from showcasing their talent to people all over the world. This platform provides them with the perfect opportunity to network with fellow influencers and content creators, enabling them to expand their target audience over time.

With great power comes great responsibility

Also Read | IND vs SA, 1st T20I 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya in Focus As India Resume Road to World Cup Against South Africa.

Apart from live streaming, the app also contains channels that one can join, games that one can play, and contests that one can participate in and win rewards that translate into revenue. These features are the cynosure of all eyes. The app's user-friendly interface and its availability in many languages make it even more popular. Unlike pre-recorded and pre-scripted videos, the responses and reactions streamers get are in real-time, and hence, absolutely authentic. The real power of live streaming lies in the fact that the streamer can shape and mould an entire community around their content. The audience follow content creators because they relate to them or find them entertaining, regardless of whether the time of their favourite stream suits them or not. With this power comes the responsibility of streaming credible and authentic content.

Less time-consuming content at a low production cost

Live streaming is a cost-effective mode of making one's voice heard and presence felt. There is no need for any expensive software or hardware to create videos. The authenticity and credibility of content solely lie in the talent of the streaming artists. People are one click or tap away from unleashing their skills. There is no one-size-fits-all process as far as video content is concerned. Live streams that are enticing to watch, innovative, and engaging can truly be impactful. With the goldfish attention span of the viewers, they merely surf and scroll through social media without delving deep. Therefore, with a less time-consuming medium like StreamKar at the forefront, brilliant ideas and never-seen-before talents can become head turners even without expensive promotional campaigns backing them.

StreamKar believes in giving back to society

StreamKar has also risen to the occasion to provide sustenance to those affected by the pandemic. By monetising the live streaming ecosystem of entertainment, StreamKar has provided employment opportunities to people in the rural sector, primarily women. The app has empowered women to become financially independent. Besides this, StreamKar has given back to society through its mask distribution campaign. This initiative not only educated people about the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of the pandemic but also distributed around 3000 masks. This initiative was promoted through the medium of live streams, which urged content creators to become volunteers and spread awareness.

Keeping in mind the conjectures and fears surrounding live streaming, once a creator logs onto StreamKar, they have nothing to worry about. The broadcasts and live streams are secured and safe. As the old adage goes, time is money, and in the case of StreamKar, it is time for those with little to no access to expensive tools to make money.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)