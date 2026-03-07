Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], March 7 (ANI): On the eve of International Women's Day and continuing its sustained efforts towards community welfare and accessible healthcare, Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Hiangtam Lamka, Churachandpur, Manipur, on March 7, in collaboration with Metro Zone Health Services Private Limited, MSRLM and Churachandpur Medical College.

The medical camp was aimed at providing essential healthcare services to those languishing in the IDP camps and remote periphery areas of the town.

A dedicated team of eight doctors, three from the Assam Rifles, five doctors from Churachandpur District Hospital, including a Medicine Specialist, Obs and Gynae specialist, along with medical staff of unit hospital 37 Assam Rifles, nurses from District Hospital, Churachandpur and Tunnu School of Nursing, Buallian Churachandpur, conducted comprehensive medical consultations and distributed medicines for free.

During the camp, a total of 546 patients were examined, including 324 females, of which 155 were pregnant, 168 males and 54 children.

Special emphasis was laid on women's health, l health awareness among the local population.

Antenatal Care packages for 100 pregnant women and 50 Postnatal Care packages for lactating women were also distributed during the medical camp.

The initiative was well received by the beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude to Assam Rifles and the participating medical institutions for bringing quality healthcare services to their doorstep. The camp significantly helped in the early detection and treatment of health issues

Through these collaborative medical outreach programs, Assam Rifles continues to reinforce its role as a force for security, compassion, and nation-building, fostering trust and strengthening civil-military relations in the region. (ANI)

