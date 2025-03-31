VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: The Stree Samarthya Summit 2025, a transformative initiative by Dr. Monica B. Sood, Chairperson of the National Unity & Security Council (NUSC) and CEO of Navjivan Health Services, successfully concluded, leaving a lasting impact on the landscape of women's empowerment in Bharat. More than just an event, the summit emerged as a movement, uniting women from diverse backgrounds to foster empowerment, awareness, and societal transformation.

The summit was graced by Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest. During the event, the Governor released a coffee table book on women empowerment, 'Chitratma Stree Samarthya,' to commemorate the occasion. In his address, Governor Kataria emphasized Naari ek sanskaar shaala hai (A woman, in herself, is an institution of moral values and ethics). He added that naari ko jis morche pe lagaya usne wahan jhanda gaarha hai, naari mein apaar shakti hai ...which means (A woman achieves wonders in whichever field she is deployed and that a woman has immense power)". The Governor asked the organisers to connect with needy women and provide them with benefits of government schemes for women.

He added that India's dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be realised without the progress of women.

Following the Governor's inspiring words, Dr. Monica B. Sood, a leader in healthcare, social empowerment, and socio-economic analyst, shared her vision for the summit. She emphasized "Women do not need saving; they need systems that allow them to rise. Stree Samarthya is a movement to awaken that inherent power within every woman from the cities of Delhi and Mumbai to the villages of Bastar and Bhagalpur. When a woman understands her worth, her rights, her health, and her voice she doesn't just change her life, she changes the nation."

As the head of Navjivan Health Services, a 101-year-old institution pioneering Ayurvedic treatments across 40 countries, Dr. Sood has been instrumental in integrating traditional wisdom with contemporary advancements. Her commitment to women's empowerment extends beyond healthcare to psychological wellness, economic stability, and self-reliance.

The Stree Samarthya Summit 2025 successfully addressed the challenges faced by women from both urban and rural backgrounds, focusing on five key areas: mental health and emotional well-being, financial literacy and economic empowerment, female health and HPV awareness, legal rights and cyber safety, and education and digital literacy. These pillars provided essential knowledge and resources to support women's personal and professional growth.

A key highlight of the summit was the celebration of women changemakers from various sectors, including entrepreneurs, educators, homemakers, police officers, doctors, social activists, and survivors of abuse, who have demonstrated resilience and leadership. Panel discussions, moderated by journalist Jaskiran Kapoor, featured esteemed voices such as IPS Geetanjali Khandelwal, educationist Kavita Das, financial strategist Sandeep Sahni, psychologist Shabana Azam, advocate Pooja Nayar, entrepreneur Ritika Singh, and gynaecologist Dr. Preeti Jindal, who specializes in HPV awareness and women's health.

The summit created a lasting impact by strengthening women's mental health awareness, promoting HPV and cervical cancer prevention, enhancing financial independence, educating women on legal rights and cyber safety, and encouraging digital literacy. More than just an annual event, Stree Samarthya has been envisioned as a long-term movement with mentorship networks, digital platforms, and policy-driven initiatives that will continue to uplift women beyond 2025.

