India PR Distribution

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], February 12: Strides Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a healthtech startup enhancing blood transfusion safety through IT and IoT products and providing regionwide blood transfusion lifecycle management platform, proudly announces the successful closure of both its primary and secondary fundraise.

Also Read | Adani Group, ITEES Singapore To Build India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative With INR 2,000 Crore Donation, Launches World's Largest Finishing School in Mundra, Gujarat.

Strides was founded by Denesh Mutha in 2015, in Chh. Sambhajinagar, with and objective of enabling Safe, High quality and high availability of Blood components. Gaining investor interest and backing in this segment with high social impact has been no small feat. Yet, our unwavering commitment to enhancing blood transfusion safety and quality has inspired the trust and support of leading investors.

We take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our initial investors, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited and the Maharashtra State Social Venture Fund, who stood by us in the early stages of our journey. Their belief in our mission enabled us to scale, innovate, and strengthen our flagship product, Safetrans, which is now trusted by over 400 hospitals and blood processing centers, till time screened 90 lakh+ blood donors, identified 2.5 lakh + ineligible blood donors and prevented them from donating blood, enabled 1.6 cr + blood transfusions in patients and prevented 8 lakh + life threatening errors.

Also Read | 'Mrs': Video Clips of Sanya Malhotra's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Hindi Remake Go Viral; Netizens Hail Movie as a 'Necessary' Take On Patriarchy.

Some of the key customers include AIIMS Hospitals Delhi, Fortis Hospital Chain, Manipal Group of Hospitals, KIMS Hospital group, HN Reliance Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, ILBS Hospital, Indian Red cross Blood centers, Rotary Blood centers, Lifeline and others.

Safetrans, the flagship blood traceability software of Strides is CDSCO licensed class B Medical devices and was one of the first software as medical devices license in the blood transfusion lifecycle space.

Strides has been the winner of Nasscom SME Inspire awards 2023 for "Growth Leadership in Products and Platform" - Micro enterprise.

We are thrilled to welcome our new investors, whose faith in our mission marks a new chapter for Strides. With their backing, we are poised to take further strides in enhancing the safety and quality of blood transfusions, not just in India but on a global scale.

A big thank you goes out to our incredible team at Strides Software Solutions. Your hard work, passion, and dedication have been the driving force behind every milestone we've achieved. This accomplishment would not have been possible without your unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

We also extend our gratitude to Mr.Ketan Shah and the entire Panini Advisors team, whose expertise and guidance facilitated this successful fundraise, and to our customers and the transfusion practitioners community, whose trust and partnership inspire us to continue delivering impactful solutions.

With this new funding, Strides Software Solutions is determined to further its mission of enhancing blood transfusion safety leveraging advanced IT and IoT technologies and inturn save lives and improve healthcare outcomes.

For media inquiries, please contact: Denesh Mutha

Founder, CEO

Strides Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. denesh@stridessoftware.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)