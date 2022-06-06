Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI/ATK): Aliff is an Edtech company that is committed to making students study abroad dreams possible, in an economical and effective way.

Therefore, recently, the organisation conducted a focussed Education Fair for post graduate students and MBA aspirants.

This event was one of its kind, as it not only clarified details about pursuing a post graduate degree abroad, but solely focused on studying abroad at a post-graduate level or pursuing an MBA, serving as a last window for those seeking to be enrolled for the September 2022 intake itself.

"What sets Aliff apart is our ability to help students find the course most suitable for them in a country of their choice. As overseas education consultants, we are focused on creating value the next generation. Whether it is our initiative of 'Global Peace Through Education' or the recent education fair, we are only striving to create move avenues that aid the students in fulfilling their dreams. We want them to win big in life, and are proud to help them prepare for the future," said Asslam Shaikh, President Aliff Overseas Education.

This fair was an excellent demonstration of the same- as it featured meetings with the representatives of 23 internationally renowned universities and unlike most fairs, it had representatives of more than 10 highly sought-after countries, including Dubai, Switzerland, Spain, USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Switzerland. The entire event was a massive success, with more than 800 student registrations and a footfall of more than 1000 attendees, comprising parents, students and dignitaries. By having this kind of outreach, this event, Aliff took a step further in its mission of facilitating 'global peace through global education'.

Aliff has been committed to hand-holding students at every step of their journey - from choosing the right university and preparing for pre-admission tests to helping them learn about the country's laws and etiquette to settle in better. The event reflected this spirit of Aliff, by providing guidance to every question that may arise about studying abroad right from inviting their education loan partner to give insights into the process of student loans and travel arrangements. This was highlighted in a special interaction with Aliff Alumni who gave insights from their personal experiences. "I had a lot of doubts about which college to choose, where to study, expenses and more. But everyone at Aliff is very supportive and guided me through it in detail. They're just a call or message away. Aslam sir personally guided me on the best options," said Asif.

Divesh Totlani, another Aliff alumni, currently studying at University of Stirling, Scotland, also shared his UK experience. It was an interesting conversation wherein he shared his highs and lows and gave a first-hand, realistic account of "What to expect and do when you go abroad".

The fair also gave aspirants access to experts and mentors of complementing avenues such as career counselling, SOP writing, financial planning, IELTs coaching and more, making it a holistic affair. In fact, many students also signed up on the spot for Aliff's IELTS coaching, known for its effectiveness. They also took advantage of 50 per cent discount on Aptitude tests and availed FREE air tickets to their chosen country.

A personal education loan expert was also present to guide parents and students about the process of loans, while interactive sessions with the travel agents gave them an overview about revised travel guidelines, post pandemic. All these services coming together under one roof, highlights Aliff's dedication in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to facilitating the study abroad dream of students.

These interactions truly helped students gain a better perspective from someone who was previously in their shoes. Furthermore, testimonies like these speak more than anything else about the process and the effort put in by the Aliff team. Overall, Allif's Education fair was largely beneficial to each student, arming them with the information they require to make their decision about getting their post- graduation degrees from international universities.

