New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/Target Media): As Indian students prepare to take up graduate courses in foreign universities in September, the Direct Admission Group has come up with a platform to help students study abroad and learn new languages with a special focus on other cultures.

Experts say this can in turn can help young scholars overcome the challenges of living in another country and gain a greater understanding of the world.

These are factors and characteristics that modern businesses look for when hiring, and such traits become more important in life besides opening opportunities for young women and men.

Education must be our first priority. Through education, you can become a better citizen. It can give you a better-paid job. One can show the difference between good and bad. Education shows us the importance of hard work and besides those helps us to grow and develop ourselves. If we all become educated, we can shape a better society.

According to Sagar Srivastava, the CEO of the direct admission group, studying abroad helps you to learn new languages and makes you appreciate other cultures. You can overcome the challenges of living in another country and gain a greater understanding of the world. These are all things those modern businesses look for when hiring, and such traits will only become more important in the future. It can open a lot of opportunities for you.

So, if you want a better future for your children or yours then you should think of it. Now we are looking after newborns, high school-going children, university students, and those who are transitioning between School and University. For this, he created a "Direct admission group".

This pandemic period rushes India's economy as well as the education system. As the Indian education system is one of the largest education systems in the world that is why it was coerced to slam its brakes and come to stop putting at risk the learning for more than 280 million students of this country. But for this pandemic, there is an almost 18 months gap and many people lose their jobs and more than 60% of people facing the problem of MSME pose a serious risk to our demographic dividend. So a poor economy forces a person to reconsider their investment into education and use the extra hands at home to work. So "learning loss" occurs. It causes fatal changes in the economy. Withdrawal of a lot of students can be a reason driven by private educators which causes another economic crisis.

In India, we have a huge population as well as a young generation who have the ability to make a new India. Direct Admission allow you to self-learn and learn through the online mode. It can help you with your education and you do not have to go out. We can provide you with the best online education in terms of teaching and learning hours. Learning from home can help you to learn in this pandemic period at an affordable cost and you can gain skills. So there is no learning loss.

There are 91% of Indian students who want to go abroad and take higher studies. Studying in the UK is one of the dreams of a lot of students. Before the pandemic, they want to go to nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. But now for this covid-19 they change their thinking and choose New Zealand, Germany, and even Ireland for foreign study.

But now the situation is under control and around 5000 students want to resume their studies in the US. So if you are one of them you have to apply for the current E-visa application.

For your e-visa, you should apply online. You have to upload your photo and your passport page. You can pay visa school fees Using a Credit or Debit card or Payment Wallet. Then you can Receive ETA or Electronic Travel Authorization Online. They sent it to you through email. Then you should Print ETA and present it at Immigration Check Post where the visa will be stamped on the passport.

This group tells some processes by which you can make your dream abroad study fulfilled. For Mba admission in the UK and Mba admission in the USA, you have to give the IELTS exam. So you should know how to prepare for it. It is an English proficiency test which tells your eligibility to relocate to a country where English is spoken. So before giving this exam you have to know a lot of things about its step:

Before giving the exam you should know about the IELTS exam structure. It has four parts: Reading, writing, speaking and listening. You can go through previous question papers then you can know about the pattern. When you know the pattern you will become more confident.

You can take advice from a pass-out candidate for the IELTS exam. If you want to pass this exam you should be fluent in Reading. And you have to learn how to skim and scan a passage without reading every word.

You can listen to various audio clips which are available online. It can help you to crack the IELTS exam because for this you should know various accents and tones.

Fluency in English is very important to crack this exam and get admission in MBA. So you can practice speaking with someone fluent in English. Try to communicate with everyone in English. Then it would be easier for you to abroad study.

For the written exam, you can practice many question papers. There are many sites that provide you with many mock test papers for the IELTS exam. So you can solve it yourself and consult with books or any experts. It can help you a lot.

www.directadmissiononline.com guides you with your foreign study.

