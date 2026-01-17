Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police have registered three separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Shimla district, leading to the recovery of 57.340 grams of heroin (chitta) and the arrest of nine accused, police said on Friday.

The cases were registered on January 16 at Police Stations Dhalli and Kumarsain, and all matters are currently under investigation.

In the first case, was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Dhalli. The police recovered 50.340 grams of heroin during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Nityam Dhir (32), a resident of Noida, and Purnima Lampag (34), a resident of Meghalaya, according to officials.

In the second case, was also registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kumarsain. Police recovered 2.30 grams of heroin.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Shyam (34), resident of Village Banoga, and Aarush Mehta (24), resident of Village Noon.

The third case was also registered on the same date under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kumarsain.

A total of 4.70 grams of heroin was recovered. The accused include Mushtaq Ali (25) and Mashum Ali (23), both sons of Hasan Ali and residents of Village Bhadrash; Ravinder Kumar (37), resident of Village Bahli; Ravinder Kumar (44), resident of Village Duttnagar; and Kishan Kumar (31), resident of Village Bahli in Shimla district.

Police said that further investigation is underway in all three cases to ascertain the source and network involved in the illegal drug trade.

Last year, Shimla police recovered 11 grams of heroin (chitta) near Panthaghati in Shimla and arrested two accused in connection with the case, police said on Monday in a release.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar alias Happy (22 years), resident of Hamirpur district, presently residing in Shimla, and Ashwin Kumar (29 years), resident of Shimla.

A case FIR No. 48/25 under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act has been registered at Police Station East, Shimla."As per the report, on June 15, 2025, a Special Cell team was on patrol duty at Shakrala near Panthaghati when they intercepted two individuals and recovered 11 grams of heroin (chitta) from their possession," Shimla police said.

Both the accused have been taken into custody. Further investigation is being carried out.

Shimla Police remains committed to curbing drug-related activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, the police said. (ANI)

