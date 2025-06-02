VMPL

Port Louis [Mauritius], June 2: In a vibrant moment for Mauritius, the island nation's cultural landscape is poised for a transformative leap, led by actor and visionary Suchhi Kumar. With the blessings of President Dharam Gokhool and Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Kumar's ambitious initiatives aim to position Mauritius as a global hub for art, film, and destination weddings, promising economic and cultural dividends for the nation.

Kumar, a seasoned artist with over 20 Indian and international film projects to his name, has already left an indelible mark on Mauritius' entertainment scene. His reality shows, Perfect Player: The Real Game Mauritius and Beauty Queen Mauritius, have captivated audiences, becoming top-rated programs on local television. Now, Kumar is channeling his creative energy into a groundbreaking project: a state-of-the-art film city in Mauritius. This sprawling studio, designed to streamline film and web series production, is expected to create over 100,000 jobs, offering a significant boost to the nation's economy. "This film city will not only showcase Mauritius' stunning landscapes but also its rich cultural heritage," Kumar said in an interview, his enthusiasm palpable.

The Mauritian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, who was sworn in for his third term in November 2024, has embraced Kumar's vision. Ramgoolam, alongside President Gokhool, recently took time to launch Kumar's novel, Once Upon a Time in Mauritius, a heartfelt ode to the island's history and spirit. The launch, attended by Lady Sushil Ramgoolam, was a testament to the government's commitment to fostering cultural endeavors. "It's a moment of history and a personal honor," Kumar wrote on social media, expressing gratitude for the leaders' support. "Their encouragement fuels my drive to elevate Mauritius' art and culture."

Beyond film, Kumar is positioning Mauritius as a premier destination for Indian weddings, capitalizing on the island's turquoise beaches and lush landscapes. In 2024, India's wedding season saw an estimated 4.8 million weddings between October and December, generating Rs6 trillion (approximately $71.4 billion USD, based on an exchange rate of $1 = Rs84). Kumar envisions Mauritius capturing a slice of this lucrative market, attracting Indian couples seeking extravagant, culturally resonant celebrations. "Mauritius has the charm and infrastructure to become the next big wedding destination," he said, noting the potential for tourism-driven revenue.

President Gokhool, known for his affinity for Indian culture, has lauded Kumar's efforts to bridge Mauritius and India through art. The president's recent engagement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gifted him Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh during a March 2025 visit, underscores the deep cultural ties between the nations. Kumar's projects align seamlessly with this synergy, promising to amplify Mauritius' global cultural footprint.

As Kumar's initiatives unfold, from the film city to wedding tourism, Mauritius stands on the cusp of a cultural renaissance. With the government's backing and Kumar's relentless drive, the island is ready to shine as a beacon of art, creativity, and celebration. For a nation rooted in diversity, this is more than a moment--it's a movement.

