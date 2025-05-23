VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 23: Sudeep Pharma Limited, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical and food-grade mineral ingredients, has announced the acquisition of Nutrition Supplies Services (NSS), a prominent European premix solutions provider. The acquisition marks a major step in Sudeep's strategy to strengthen its global presence in the infant formula and clinical nutrition segments.

Headquartered in Ireland, NSS is known for its advanced micronutrient premixes tailored for infant and medical nutrition. With over 15 years of formulation expertise and long-standing partnerships with top pediatric and clinical nutrition brands, NSS has built a strong reputation for quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation in European and emerging markets.

This strategic move positions Sudeep Pharma to seamlessly integrate high-end premix capabilities with its mineral portfolio, global distribution reach, and regulatory strength. The combined platform enhances the company's ability to offer comprehensive, science-backed solutions to customers across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to becoming a global leader in specialty nutrition and healthcare ingredients," said Shanil Bhayani, Director at Sudeep Pharma Limited. "Together with NSS, we are better positioned to serve evolving customer needs with agility, innovation, and uncompromised quality."

Sudeep Pharma Limited, part of the Sudeep Group, has over 35 years of experience in producing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients. With a presence in more than 100 countries and a growing portfolio of specialty solutions, the group continues to expand its global footprint through strategic investments and partnerships.

