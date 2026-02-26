Indian opener Abhishek Sharma silenced critics by scoring his maiden T20 World Cup half-century during a crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 WC 2026. Following a difficult start to the tournament that included three consecutive ducks, Sharma found his rhythm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aggressively attacking the Zimbabwean bowlers during the powerplay. Sharma reached his fifty in 26 balls, which was laced with three fours and four sixes. 'Happy Retirement', Sanju Samson Funny Memes Go Viral After Opener Fails To Convert Start During IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma Reaches Milestone

