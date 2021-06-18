Mumbai [India], June 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): Sugee Group, one of the fast-growing realty business groups in Mumbai, today announced their premium residential project 'Akanksha`offering sea-view homes located in Dadar West, Gokhale Road, Mumbai. The residential project comprises premium 2BHK & 3BHK residences with configuration starting from 700 sq. ft. Being one of the tallest residential towers in Dadar (West) with 107-meter height, the project offers a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea.

The company also announced their new campaign called 'Your Akanksha,' to potential home buyers, which will go along with the theme of 'Everything you desire, is HERE'. The campaign aims to deliver premium housing to the residents, offering them the best-in-class amenities and top-notch living experience in the heart of Dadar. For the same, Sugee Group has adopted a 360-degree integrated marketing approach to tap all relevant platforms to reach the right audience and create a stronger presence for the brand. The marketing strategy will involve print communication, outdoor advertising, SMS and WhatsApp outreach, and digital marketing support. The digital campaign will utilize several online tools such as display and search ads, remarketing and engagement along with strong presence on various property portals.

Commenting on the announcement of the campaign, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Director, Sugee Group, said, "We are immensely excited about creating yet another iconic project in Dadar. We have built this project to provide our customers with a premium living experience and homes that offer comfort, scenic views, and a great lifestyle with good connectivity. With Akanksha, buyers will get an opportunity of upgrading their lifestyles while living in the heart of the city- Dadar West."

Strategically located near Shivaji Park, Akanksha has seamless connectivity to all the major hubs of Mumbai. With numerous inroads and inter-connected networks, this location allows easy connectivity to other suburbs and nearby zones of the city. The Bandra-Worli Sealink, Eastern or Western Expressway highways are not far from the project. It is also in close proximity to the business hubs of the Bandra Kurla Complex & Lower Parel. Social infrastructure like Dadar shopping market, prominent education institutes, health & wellness facilities, places of worship, and multi-specialty hospitals are a few minutes away from the project.

Akanksha is a meticulously planned 34-storeyed premium tower surrounded by ample open spaces and modern development. It will offer an exclusive athletic sea-facing gym on the 31st floor and provide world-class amenities like kids play area, open sky gardens with sit out and walking areas, yoga and meditation zones for an overall premium living experience in Dadar. Apart from these, the project will also offer two-way ramp access for 7-level podium car parking, which is very rare in Dadar (West) due to the usual constrain of the plot size.

Dadar that is Mumbai's oldest and most established location, has been a popular choice for home buyers for its livability quotient. The rich heritage, vast culture, excellent connectivity, and homely feeling to the occupants have been attracting homebuyers across segments. The emotional connection makes people love Dadar and attract those who previously lived here, to return and live in this harmony again. With an approachable socio-cultural lifestyle, residents of Dadar live in the comfort and convenience of a coveted prime area.

