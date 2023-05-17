New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sukoon Health, India's leading integrated Mental Healthcare provider, inducts senior psychiatrists to strengthen its focus on comprehensive inpatient care. Dr Mathew Varghese, faculty at the Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bangalore, and Dr Alok Sarin, Honorary Consultant to the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science & Research in New Delhi have joined Sukoon's Clinical Advisory Board. Dr Somnath Sengupta, former Sr Consultant in Adult Psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Ministry of Health, Singapore, joins Sukoon as Clinical Regional Head.

With over 35 years of experience in the field of psychiatry, Dr Mathew Varghese focuses on treating patients with depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. He has worked with various prestigious hospitals and institutions, including the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. He has also been involved with national and international collaborative research projects mainly in the areas of old age psychiatry, dementia, psychiatric epidemiology, and family interventions. Dr Alok Sarin's contributions to mental health research have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Senior Fellowship from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library for his research on the mental health aspects of history. He has also been a member of the Task Force responsible for drafting the National Mental Health Policy and has contributed to the drafting of mental health policies for several states in India.

As board advisors, Dr Varghese and Dr Sarin will provide valuable guidance and insights to shape Sukoon's inpatient mental health services and support its mission to build India's largest behavioral health platform.

Dr Somnath Sengupta's experience spans over 30 years. He has served as an Assistant Professor and Associate Professor at Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, Karnataka. He also worked with Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), (with the specialties of Psychiatry, Clinical Psychology, Neurology, and Neurosurgery) Government of NCR, Delhi as an Associate Professor and subsequently a Professor. He also served as a Senior Consultant in Adult Psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) (restructured psychiatric hospital), Ministry of Health, Singapore.

As the Clinical Regional Head at Sukoon Health, Dr Sengupta will be responsible for leading clinical services throughout the region of Delhi-NCR. Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta, Co-Founders of Sukoon, said, "We are delighted to have Dr Varghese, Dr Sarin, and Dr Sengupta on board. Their keen understanding of the Indian Mental Health ecosystem will enhance our clinical services at Sukoon. "Indians are taking a keen interest in mental health and the next few years should be exciting for the industry."

