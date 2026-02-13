PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Sumeet Industries Limited, (NSE Code: SUMEETINDS, BSE Code: 514211), one of the leading integrated polyester manufacturers engaged in the production of Pet Chips, Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) and Polyester Texturized Yarn, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 &9M FY26.

Also Read | CBS Layoffs: US-Based Television Broadcasting Company Considering Fresh Round of Job Cuts; Likely To Impact 15% of Its Staff.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of Q3 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 267.74 Cr

Also Read | Arai Village Ghost Rumours: Nashik Police Debunk Viral AI-Generated Photos and Videos Causing Panic.

* EBITDA of ₹ 16.66 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 6.22%

* PAT of ₹ 9.04 Cr

* PAT Margin of 3.38%

* EPS of ₹ 0.18

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of 9M FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 786.83 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 46.09 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 5.86%

* PAT of ₹ 26.88 Cr

* PAT Margin of 3.42%

* EPS of ₹ 0.51

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pratik R. Jaju, Managing Director of Sumeet IndustriesLimited said, "We are pleased to report steady financial performance during Q3 FY26. The Company recorded Total Income of ₹267.74 Cr, reflecting a growth of 5.78% year on year. EBITDA stood at ₹16.66 Cr, registering a strong growth of 115.38% year on year, while EBITDA margins stood at 6.22% as compared to 3.06% in the corresponding quarter last year. The profitability reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, cost optimization, and better capacity utilization.

Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our presence in the domestic textile industry by expanding our capabilities in value added offerings and widening our product portfolio to cater to evolving customer requirements. We will continue to focus on improving operational efficiencies, enhancing quality standards, and maintaining disciplined financial management to support sustainable and profitable growth in the coming quarters."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)